Sixers Coach Breaks Down Battle Between Young Guards

While the whole of the basketball world waits to see how the Ben Simmons drama is going to play out, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers is faced with a more pressing issue. The question of the moment — which player will be filling Simmons’ shoes as the team’s starting point guard on opening night?

To that end, he has a pair of worthy candidates in fourth-year guard Shake Milton and second-year man Tyrese Maxey. But which of the two is best suited for the role? According to Rivers, it’s a game of pros and cons, and both guys bring something to the table.

“Shake probably spaces the floor better with his shot,” Rivers said after the team’s blue-white scrimmage. “Maxey gives us the speed, though. Both are learning how to be playmakers and run the team. Shake definitely is ahead of Maxey defensively.”

Having Simmons out of the lineup will affect Philly on both sides of the ball, but his defensive prowess may be missed the most. Last season, the Aussie was the runner-up for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. His lockdown ability on the perimeter played a major role in the Sixers posting the league’s second-best defensive rating at 107.0.

So, it should come as no surprise that Rivers quickly focused on defense in discussing the battle between Milton and Maxey.

“They both are pressuring the ball, which I’m very happy with,” Rivers said.

While both players are doing their best to make life hard on opposing ball-handlers, the Sixers coach has been pleasantly surprised by Milton’s effort.

“It’s funny; I knew Maxey could do it. I didn’t know Shake could do it, and he’s done it almost more. That’s been something that we didn’t know Shake could do, honestly, and he’s doing it.”

Although Maxey may be the one with the exciting speed and a higher ceiling overall, Milton showing out defensively is seemingly making this a tough choice for Rivers. He may not have been known as a plus defender early in his career, but the 25-year-old has made strides in that department over the years.

Last season, the Sixers were actually 1.6 points per 100 possessions better defensively with Milton on the floor.

The Battle on the Court

Although Milton’s defense has clearly caught Rivers’ eye, Maxey has posted the better individual line through two preseason games. In 21.1 minutes per contest, the former Kentucky standout has averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 0.5 steals per contest. He has also knocked down 55% of his shot attempts.

Milton, meanwhile, has struggled mightily from the floor, connecting on just 27.3% of his field-goal attempts. He has made 40% of his triples, however. Milton is currently averaging 4.0 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game.

