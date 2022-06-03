Proposed Trade Lands Sixers Star Guard in Exchange For Massive Haul

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to get creative this offseason as they search for ways to improve the roster and one avenue would be a blockbuster deal for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

A Sixers deal for Mitchell was proposed by Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune, who went in-depth with an article proposing trades for the Jazz with every team in the NBA. However, the proposed deal would be costly for the Sixers.

The trade has Philadelphia sending Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and a pair of first-round picks (2024 and 2026) to Utah in exchange for the All-Star guard. It’s quite the haul but would give the Sixers a third star to play alongside MVP runner-up Joel Embiid and former MVP James Harden.

Mitchell and the Jazz have not had playoff success during his tenure in Utah but he’s still a top-tier guard at just 25 years old. He’s averaged better than 25 points the last two seasons, also contributing better than four assists and rebounds per game.

Donovan Mitchell’s Future With Utah Uncertain

Play

Donovan Mitchell Postgame Interview – Game 6 | Mavericks vs Jazz | 2022 NBA Playoffs Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz – Full Game 6 Highlights | April 28, 2022 | First Round, 2022 NBA Playoffs 📌 SHOP OUR MERCH: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights #HouseofHighlights #NBA #HoH 2022-04-29T06:06:44Z

Mitchell’s future in Utah is very much up for debate, with the franchise guard giving an interesting statement on what he wants.

“For me, I just want to win, yo,” Mitchell said after being bounced by the Mavericks in the first round of the postseason. “Like I said, I’ll think about it in a week, but right now, I’m not really thinking about any of that. And I said that during the year, I’m just not thinking about that.”

There was a rumor floating around earlier this offseason that there’s a “him or me” situation unfolding in Utah between Mitchell and big man Rudy Gobert.

“I know I am not usually Utah Jazz breaking news guy, but a source close to situation has informed me that Rudy Gobert is at ‘him or me’ point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded in next few days,” SiriusXM’s Sean O’Connell wrote on Twitter in May. “Doesn’t feel they will win championship together.”

Rudy feels that his own numbers are consistent or getting better, while Don is D liability and is falling off in terms of explosiveness. Gobert also aware of at least 1 Western Conference power that would be willing to pay handsomely for his abilities. (NBA teams never tamper..) — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 2, 2022

Mitchell has three years remaining on his contract plus a fourth year that is a player option worth more than $37 million.

Expectations That Sixers Will ‘Star-Hunt’ This Offseason

The Sixers and general manager Daryl Morey have never been scared to make a splash and Philly is expected to go star-hunting this offseason as they eye a deeper playoff run.

“I promise you that Daryl Morey has big, giant plans to acquire another star,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on #Greeny. “Whether he’s going to execute it, I don’t know. But part of getting that done is to require Harden to take some sort of pay cut.”

Before the Sixers start looking at trades, they’ll have to figure out Harden’s future with the team. Harden has a player option for next season for more than $47 million, or he could opt for a long term deal. Following the Sixers’ playoff exit, Harden said he plans to be in Philadelphia next season.

“I’ll be here,” Harden said.

The former MVP was asked about taking less than the max and sounded open to the idea — which might make sense to say publicly after his lackluster postseason.

“Whatever allows us to continue to grow and get better and do the things necessary to win and compete at a high level,” he said.