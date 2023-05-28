NBA Champion Floated as Free Agent Target For Sixers

With free agency coming up for the Philadelphia 76ers, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report named an NBA champion as someone that the Sixers could potentially target when the free agency period starts: Donte DiVincenzo.

Hughes wrote that DiVincenzo could help the Sixers on defense, on the boards, and with their floor spacing.

“Donte DiVincenzo is a slick off-ball disruptor and elite glass-crasher for his position, ranking in the 90th percentile in steal rate and 86th in offensive rebound rate among wings with the Warriors last year. He also drilled a career-best 39.7 percent of his treys,” Hughes wrote.

Hughes also explained how James Harden’s potential departure could help the Sixers offer more money for rotation players.

“If Harden bolts, Philly could have its full MLE and the bi-annual exception at its disposal. We’re getting exceptionally bold and suggesting the Sixers should use those tools to land a pair of valuable rotation pieces.”

Hughes also wrote how DiVincenzo could fit into the Sixers’ plans should Harden leave this summer.

“If Harden leaves, the Sixers can elevate Tyrese Maxey in the pecking order, surround him with more defense and spacing, and hope the exchange ultimately produces a balanced, complete roster.”

DiVincenzo won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and played for the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors, during the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 72 games.

Donte DiVincenzo Named Among Five Free Agent Targets

While listing possible free agents for the Sixers to target, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic also named DiVincenzo as an option, citing the Sixers’ potential need for a bigger guard.

“If the Sixers decide to go the “bigger body” route, Donte DiVincenzo and Bruce Brown are players I would have some interest in as well. Perhaps neither player would command the full midlevel exception, but if the Sixers do move on from Harden, I like having two rugged defenders (De’Anthony Melton is the other one) in a three-guard rotation with Maxey,” Hofmann said.

Hofmann also named Gabe Vincent and Max Strus as possible option, emphasizing the latter’s fit on the team.

“Miami’s backcourt of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent could be worth a look,” Hofmann said. “Strus would be the higher priority target for my taste due to his ability to shoot off screens and guard.”

Hofmann concluded by naming former Sixers guard Seth Curry as another option, though it would depend on how much he would cost.

“If he’s gettable at a cheaper price, Seth Curry is someone who the Sixers also could look to bring back as a bench option. We know he’s capable of running pick-and-rolls with Embiid.”

Nicolas Batum Named as Possible Sixers’ Trade Target

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale wrote an ambitious trade target for every NBA team this summer. When he got to the Sixers, he explained why Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum fits the bill, though making a trade would be hard.

“Nicolas Batum might even be too ambitious. Seriously. His role diminished with the L.A. Clippers around the trade deadline, suggesting his offensive and defensive connectivity is gettable. Philly needs bench depth and versatility. But it’s not teeming with middle-salaried assets who match Batum’s $11.7 million pay grade.

“Forking over P.J. Tucker or De’Anthony Melton for Batum feels a touch too aggressive. Ditto for including a first-rounder. Times 50. This idea necessitates expansion.”

Favale then explained how a trade could go down between the Sixers and Clippers.

“Convincing the Clippers—or a third team—to soak up the final year and $39.3 million on Tobias Harris’ contract is the way to go. L.A. could be looking to cut its tax bill by offloading expiring deals for Robert Covington and Marcus Morris Sr. And Norman Powell’s contract (three years, $57.7 million) is steep enough that the Clippers might prefer pivoting to shorter-term commitments in advance of a more punitive collective bargaining agreement.”