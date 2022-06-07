Door Open for Sixers to Target ‘Unsettled’ All-Star Guard

Throughout his career as an executive, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has built a reputation for pulling off big trades. Whether it was James Harden (twice), Chris Paul, or Russell Westbrook, he never shied away from taking a big swing when the opportunity was there.

Following exit interviews, Morey mentioned bolstering the supporting cast as a point of emphasis this offseason. That being said, a chance to pull off another big trade may be starting to arise.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell is “unsettled and unnerved” after head coach Quin Synder stepped down from his position. With this growing uncertainty in the franchise, the 25-year-old could be the next big name to request a change of scenery.

Mitchell appeared in 67 games for the Jazz this season and posted averages of 25.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 5.2 APG (career-high), and 1.5 SPG. He also shot close to 36% from beyond on the arc on an impressive 9.8 attempts per game.

What Would A Donovan Mitchell Trade Look Like for Sixers?

If the Jazz do decide to make Mitchell available, acquiring him will be a challenge. Along with being an All-Star caliber player getting ready to enter his prime, he is in the second year of a five-year max contract.

Before this news came out, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune put together the framework of what it might take for a trade of this caliber to happen. In this mock trade, the Sixers sent Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and a pair of first-round picks to Utah in exchange for Mitchell.

If the Jazz want to remain competitive after trading away their best player, a deal with the Sixers could make sense. Harris is a near All-Star level player, Maxey continues to un-tap his potential, and Thybulle is fresh off his second-straight all-defense nomination. All three guys could be key pieces for the Jazz as they head towards the next phase of the franchise.

Is Donovan Mitchell Worth Trading Away Tyrese Maxey?

Looking at this mock trade, one thing stands out. Is Donovan Mitchell worth it for the Sixers to trade away their best asset in Tyrese Maxey? Along with being a breakout star this season, he is extremely cost-friendly, still being on his rookie deal. The 21-year-old has proven to be a foundational piece for the franchise, and they should be in no hurry to move him.

There is also the long-term aspect to look at. While Mitchell is clearly the better player now, given how he’s rapidly developed, who is to say Maxey can’t ascend to a similar tier in a few years’ time?

The addition of James Harden did wonders for Maxey’s game at the end of this season. Once the former MVP entered the fray, he became a near 20-point-per-game scorer on incredible efficiency. Maxey himself even admitted playing alongside Harden allowed his game to blossom.

Daryl Morey is a guy who will always explore every possible avenue to improve his team’s chance of competing for a title. While the chance to acquire Mitchell could materialize this summer, not wanting to part ways with Maxey could be the dealbreaker.