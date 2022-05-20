Pair of NBA Draft Prospects Confirm Talks With Sixers

With the Philadelphia 76ers‘ season recently coming to an end, it’s time for the organization to shift its focus on the offseason. Daryl Morey has continuously worked on turning the Sixers into a title contender and is wasting little time getting prepared for the summer.

Once the playoffs come to an end, the next big thing on the NBA calendar is the draft. Currently, prospects are working out at the combine to potentially boost their stock before June 23rd. Following the action, a handful of participants speak to media members. It was there that two possible draftees confirmed they’d had talks with the Sixers.

Malaki Branham is a six-foot-five guard who averaged 13.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.0 APG in 36 games with Ohio State. Kendall Brown, a six-foot-eight guard/wing, posted averages of 9.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, and 1.0 SPG in his lone season at Baylor.

Sixers Expected to Retain 2022 First-Round Pick

Originally, it was unclear if the Sixers were going to pick in the first round of the NBA draft. Along with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond, one of the first-round picks added to the deal was for this year. That being said, the Nets have the choice to defer the pick to next year if they so choose.

On a recent episode of ‘The Lowe Post,’ ESPN’s Zach Lowe discussed the future of the Sixers with Bobby Marks and Howard Beck. During the conversation, Marks quietly slipped in that the Nets are likely to kick the can down the road in regards to the Sixers’ pick this year.

“You’re likely going to have your first-round pick because I think Brooklyn is going to defer that to 2023, so what does pick 23 turn into?” said Marks.

Whether they use the pick or add it in a trade, it appears Daryl Morey will have another asset at his disposal this offseason as he looks to re-tool the Sixers’ roster.

Daryl Morey Looking to Continue Impressive Draft Record With Sixers

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Daryl Morey has made a plethora of moves to reshape the Sixers. Arguably the most impressive thing about his tenure is what he’s been able to do in the NBA Draft. Despite rarely using his first-round picks in Houston, the longtime executive has put together an impressive track record with his selections.

Easily the pick that stands out the most is Tyrese Maxey. Falling all the way to pick 21 two years ago, Morey had the steal of the night fall right into his lap. It’s rare to land a foundational piece that late in the first round, but the Sixers have themselves a star in the making.

Morey has also had some hits in the second round. Most notably, playoff standout Paul Reed. While he was taken with one of the final picks on draft night 2020, he is showing the potential to be a rotational piece at the NBA level.

Both of these prospects are a clear fit for the Sixers, so Morey could looking to add more talent to the pipeline. As a wing player with two-way capabilities, Brown stands out as someone that could be high on the Sixers’ draft boards. Looking at the current roster outlook, adding wing depth might be a top priority after the injury to Danny Green.

For a team whose cap space is heavily tied up in its stars, winning in the margins is crucial. Adding productive talent through the draft is one of the most cost-effective ways for good teams to make the necessary small upgrades.