Former All-Star Has Golden Opportunity With Sixers Cornerstone Out

By all accounts, Dwight Howard had a fine year as the Philadelphia 76ers‘ backup center in 2020-21. However, given his age and limitations, as well as Joel Embiid’s incredible injury history, the team was likely weighing the merits of an upgrade even before Howard bolted back to Los Angeles.

In the end, the Sixers made a big switch at the five spot by bringing in two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond for a bargain-basement price — the veteran’s minimum.

The move was lauded not only for the things Drummond brought to the table as a backup, but for his experience anchoring the middle for 30-plus minutes a night with the Detroit Pistons for the better part of a decade. If Embiid were to find himself out of commission at some point this season, Drummond could be capable of manning the pivot in his stead.

Now — just 10 games into his Sixers tenure — it appears as though that time has come.

Just as they did early last season, the Sixers have already gone the rounds with COVID-19 in 2021-22. Forward Tobias Harris was the first to enter health and safety protocols last week. He was followed in rapid succession by Isaiah Joe and Matisse Tybulle.

Now, according to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Embiid has joined them in the protocols. The Sixers had already planned on sitting the four-time All-Star and 2021 MVP runner-up for the team’s Nov. 8 showdown with the New York Knicks. Now, though, Philly could be without its cornerstone for multiple contests.

In order to return to the floor, Embiid will have to return two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart or remain in quarantine for at least 10 days.

While he navigates that process, the responsibility of controlling the paint will likely fall to Drummond, who has averaged 5.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 17.7 minutes per game this season. If the early returns are any indication, he should be able to do so with aplomb.

Just one week ago, Drummond started in Embiid’s place against the Portland Trail Blazers. In 33 minutes of play, he dropped 14 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. The Sixers won the game by 10 and were plus-15 when Drummond was on the court.

In any case, he now has a golden opportunity to show that he’s still much better than a league-minimum player.

Doc Rivers Has Other Options, Too

While simply plugging Drummond into Embiid’s spot makes sense for the Sixers’ starting five, he won’t be asked to make up for the shortfall on his own. Sixers coach Doc Rivers has a number of other options at the five spot, too.

For his part, Georges Niang has relished his role as a stretch big off the bench. So far this season, he is putting up a career-best 11.9 points per game and knocking down 41% of his triples. He can play as a power forward or a small-ball center for the Sixers.

Paul Reed and/or rookie Charles Bassey could see some extra time in the frontcourt as well. Meanwhile, Philly has a number of players — Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz — who can help make up for Embiid’s lost scoring.

