Joel Embiid Offers Cryptic Update After Appearing to Suffer New Foot Injury

The words “Joel Embiid” and “foot injury” are two that bring palpable fear to the Philadelphia 76ers. After all, the two-time MVP runner-up missed his first two professional seasons rehabbing from a foot fracture that he suffered right before the 2014 draft.

And though he might have healed up, some eight-and-a-half years later the scars from that injury are still fresh, at least for Sixers fans. On Thursday night, fears over Embiid’s foot once again reared their ugly head, as Embiid appeared to suffer some problem in the second half of the game against the Thunder.

“Just tweaked my foot again,” Embiid said after the game, per Justin Grasso of si.com. “It’s fine.”

In addition to discussing the injury, Embiid was unable to offer a definitive timeline on any potential foot injury.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’ll be fine.”

It’s not the first time this season that Embiid has missed time with a foot problem. Embiid missed three straight games last week as he worked back from foot soreness suffered following the Sixers’ win over the Pelicans.

Given those injury concerns, the Sixers need to address backup center, a spot that’s plagued the team for parts of the season.

Sixers Targeting Backup Bigs at Deadline?

When the Sixers signed former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell at the end of the summer, it was hailed as a shrewd move for an organization that needed to find a quality backup for its superstar.

And for much of the season so far, Harrell has been head coach Doc Rivers’ top option at backup, having clearly cemented his status over Paul Reed in the Sixers’ pecking order.

Though Reed is a far better defender than Harrell (90th percentile or higher in both steal rate and block rate), he’s a liability on offense and prone to committing boneheaded fouls (his chilly 8.2% fouls rate is in the 1st percentile). Harrell, on the other hand, is a slightly above-average scorer with experience.

But given that Harrell will inevitably be hunted on the defensive end in the playoffs and Reed will be a complete nonfactor on offense, it might behoove Philly to explore the backup bigs market ahead of the trade deadline.

And recently, former Sixers big man Andre Drummond opened up about his time in Philadelphia, describing his shock at being included in the trade from Philly to Brooklyn last year. More recently, Drummond has been floated as a potential trade target for the Sixers.

“I definitely was blindsided by it. I didn’t think I would be involved in it, but things happen, and here we are,” Drummond said.

“I had a lot of fun playing for Doc, somebody who I’ve known since a boy and have so much respect for him, so to have the chance to play for him was awesome for me,” Drummond said.

Sixers Eyeing Crowder from Suns?

Elsewhere, the Sixers could look to shore up the lackluster play from PJ Tucker.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Sixers should look trading for an upgrade at Tucker’s position. Here’s one that Buckley laid out, which sees the Sixers winners of the Jae Crowder sweepstakes:

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Jae Crowder

Phoenix Suns receive: Matisse Thybulle, Georges Niang, and Jaden Springer

“Starting with the Sixers, Crowder would fit like a tailored suit,” Buckley wrote. “He’d fill the same complementary, defense-first role as P.J. Tucker, only Crowder is five years younger and less hesitant to launch on offense. Four spots of Philly’s closing playoff lineup are obvious, but Crowder could enter the discussion for that final one.”