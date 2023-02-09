Sixers Star Joel Embiid Breaks Silence on Looming Matisse Thybulle Trade

Few players have found themselves in trade rumors quite like Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle. Despite being a two-time All-Defense player, the former Washington Huskie might find a premature exit from Philadelphia as a result of a stagnant offensive game that’s proven to be a liability during the playoffs.

Nonetheless, Thybulle is a defensive stalwart, something Sixers star Joel Embiid knows well. Speaking to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Embiid expressed some hope that Thybulle isn’t moved before today’s trade deadline.

“Personally, I would love to have him,” Embiid said. “I think he’s one of our better defenders, especially on the perimeter. We don’t have a lot of guys that cause steals or blocks, and all that stuff, extra possessions. That takes extra possessions from the other teams.

“He’s someone that fits on every NBA team based on his defensive skill set. I think he helps us a lot. But then again, I don’t make the decisions.”

It’s true that Thybulle’s defense is a big reason why the team ranks sixth in defensive efficiency this season. But Philadelphia’s offensive efficiency is seventh in the league largely in spite of what Thybulle brings.

For instance, in what could be his final game in a Sixers jersey, Thybulle managed a meager three points, one rebound, and one steal in just under 10 minutes of work. With Thybulle set for free agency this summer, the Sixers may not be willing to retain an incomplete player, especially if another team decides to overpay.

Thybulle Gaining Interest Across the League

Fortunately, the Sixers appear to have plenty of options on the table for a Thybulle swap.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on February 8 that nine NBA teams in total have looked into acquiring Thybulle.

“Nearly a third of the league has expressed exploratory interest in trading for Sixers back-to-back All-Defensive player Matisse Thybulle at various points this season,” Scotto wrote.

“The list includes the Hawks and Kings, per Marc Stein, and Warriors, according to Keith Pompey. Other teams who’ve called include the Pacers, Blazers, Bucks, Mavericks, Hornets, Raptors, and Suns, HoopsHype has learned.”

This is the conundrum Philadelphia faces over the summer. With significant interest at the trade deadline, it only stands to reason that the league will continue to have interest in Thybulle in restricted free agency.

Do the Sixers want to match the Pacers or Pistons’ exorbitant pricetag for Thybulle this summer? Based on what the Sixers have seen so far from Thybulle in the playoffs, probably not.

Factor in the fact that Philadelphia was recently burned by overpaying for a player (Tobias Harris) and one has to imagine the Sixers are acutely aware of the dangers an overpay presents.

Embiid Wants League’s Best Defense

It makes sense why Embiid is bearish on a Thybulle trade. Back during media day in September, Embiid shared his goal for the Sixers this season, demanding the same from his teammates in the process.

[W]e know what we have to do, and then for us our focus is on defense. We aim to be the best defensive team in the league. And that’s going to take all of us,” Embiid said.

Thybulle, for his offensive flaws, goes a long way toward giving the Sixers a defensive identity, especially off the bench.

The NBA trade deadline is 3:00 pm ET.