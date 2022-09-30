ESPN Insider Has Bold Prediction For Where Sixers Will Rank in the East

Expectations are only growing for the Philadelphia 76ers as they progress through training camp. It has been a successful trip to Charleston as the team sets its focus on the 2022-23 season. ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps has become the latest media member to fan the flames of their inflating potential. After taking a trip to training camp to get an in-person look at the roster, his perception of the team certainly seems to have changed positively. While on the latest episode of the Brian Windhorst and Hoop Collective Podcast, Bontemps put it that:

“This team (Sixers), after being around them for a couple days, they feel very good about themselves, and I think they’re going to win just an absolute ton of regular season games and they’re going to be one of the top two seeds in the East,”- Tim Bontemps (ESPN).

The conversation continued surrounding the Sixers in which both Bontempts and Windhorst both voiced their approval of James Harden’s offseason work and their excitement about the season he could have.

Eastern Conference Rankings

It will not be an easy path to the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference. Several teams in the East made notable moves this offseason to increase their chances next season. This includes the Cleveland Cavaliers trading for Donovan Mitchell, the Hawks trading for Dejounte Murray, and the Knicks adding Jalen Brunson in free agency.

ESPN’s Stat-based win projections for the East: 1. BOS – 53.9

2. MIL – 49.5

3. PHI – 48.3

4. TOR – 47.4

5. ATL – 46.2

6. MIA – 45.9

7. BKN – 45.6

8. CLE – 42.9

9. NYK – 41.5

10. CHA – 40.8 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 29, 2022

The contenders from last season also must not be forgotten. After making it to the NBA Finals with their main stars just 24 and 25 years old, the Celtics addressed their biggest need and added Malcolm Brogdon to solve their point guard problems. The Milwaukee Bucks also cannot be forgotten as Khris Middleton will be returning from injury and Giannis Antekekotmpo remains in his prime. The Brooklyn Nets also stand a chance now that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are officially prepared to play and that Ben Simmons is expected to return to the court.

Sixers Chances in the East

This does not change the notable chances the Sixers have made to increase their chances of success. Looking at the Eastern Conference odds, Philadelphia currently has the fourth-best odds to finish the season on top of the East. The Celtics, Bucks, and Nets each are considered bigger favorites to come out of the East.

Doc Rivers tells James Harden that Philadelphia needs him to be more aggressive on offense "When it clicks James we're going to be unbeatable"👀 (h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/fo7t8OyBld — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 29, 2022

The biggest factors in the Sixers’ potential success are the health of Joel Embiid, the growth of Tyrese Maxey, and if James Harden is capable of having a bounce-back season. The franchise did a terrific job upgrading the bench unit which was a major point of weakness last season. The additions of De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, and Danuel House are each sure to play major roles in the team.

There still is a lot to be seen from this Sixers team when they take the court this season. The franchise finished in the top seed of the East during the 2020-21 season but slipped to the 4th seed last season. Their focus will certainly be on postseason success, but having an effective regular season paves the way for this to be possible. Philadelphia has been unable to get over the second-round plateau throughout the Embiid era and this is still certain to be the biggest measuring stick for the team’s success in the upcoming 2022-23 season.