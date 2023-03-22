Former Sixer Throws Shade at Joel Embiid Ahead of Potential Celtics Series

It appears a Philadelphia 76ers alum isn’t too keen on their playoff chances. Especially if they have to face off against their division rival, the Boston Celtics. This alum is former Sixers lottery pick Evan Turner, who believes the Sixers will lose to the Celtics should they meet up in the playoffs.

On an episode of “Run it Back” on FanDuel TV, Turner explained why he would pick the Celtics over the Sixers in a playoff series, specifically singling out one Celtics’ ability to shut down Joel Embiid.

“I’m taking Celtics every single day, and twice on Sundays,” Turner said. “With this history, I think the Boston Celtics just have their number, besides the fact that I like the Celtics’ top eight better than the Sixers’ top eight. The way Embiid’s been playing this year, you have to take into consideration something occurring, but Jayson Tatum, he’s been through this a lot. The team has been playing hella defense. At the same time, Marcus Smart – if he has to shut down Embiid, maybe he can do it. He’s done it before”

“I’m taking Celtics every single day… Marcus Smart – if he has to shut down Embiid, maybe he can do it… he’s done it before” 👀@thekidet on which team he’d take in a series – #Celtics or #76ers #RunItBack with @ChandlerParsons @bansky & @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/g2gxkzrurI — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) March 22, 2023

Turner was drafted no. 2 by the Sixers in the 2010 NBA Draft, where he played three and a half seasons before being traded to the Indiana Pacers. Turner then signed with the Celtics the following offseason in 2014, where he played the next two seasons. Turner returned to the Celtics as an assistant coach for the 2020-21 season.

The Sixers are 0-3 against the Celtics this season.

Mike Conley Believes Joel Embiid is MVP

On “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. explained why he believes Embiid has the edge over the other candidates for the league’s MVP award.

“I love (Nikola) Jokic, but the two times I played against Joel this year, I think he got 60 the first time we played him in Philly. Then he did similar to us in Minnesota. I think he didn’t even have to play in the fourth quarter but had like 40. I haven’t seen anybody be as dominant as him with my own two eyes this season. He’s been doing it (for) a while. I think Joel has a real chance to be there.”

“I haven’t seen anybody be as dominant as him.”@mconley11 explained to @ryenarussillo why he’s got Joel Embiid winning the MVP this season over Nikola Jokic. 👀 pic.twitter.com/H1i6DSBNOV — The Ringer (@ringer) March 21, 2023

Conley has faced off against Embiid three times this season – twice against his former team, the Utah Jazz, and once against the Timberwolves – all three of which turned into losses. While Embiid had 59 points and 39 points in the performances that Conley talked about, Embiid beat the Jazz again on a clutch shot in crunchtime.

Zach LaVine Believes Joel Embiid Should Win MVP

Before the Sixers’ rematch against the Chicago Bulls on March 20, Bulls star Zach LaVine said that not only does he view Embiid as MVP, but he believes he’s overdue for one.

“I think he shoulda won one already,” LaVine said, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. “I think Jokic has been incredible too. He’s won back-to-back, so you don’t take anything away from him. Obviously, Giannis is incredible. But I think Embiid has it wrapped up this year. He’s that good.”

Zach LaVine on Embiid’s MVP candidacy: “I think he shoulda won one already. I think Jokic has been incredible too. He’s won back-to-back, so you don’t take anything away from him. Obviously, Giannis is incredible. But I think Embiid has it wrapped up this year. He’s that good.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 22, 2023

LaVine and Embiid came in the same draft class in 2014, and Johnson added that the two work out together in the offseason, so there probably is some sense of camaraderie between the two of them.