Ex-NBA Sixth Man of the Year Calls Out Sixers Future All-Star

Do the Philadelphia 76ers already have an established Big Three? It’s a question quietly being debated around the league as Tyrese Maxey’s star continues to rise. The third-year guard only strengthened that argument after erupting for 20 points in the preseason opener.

Maxey has all the makings of a future NBA All-Star and willing little bro to James Harden. Those two players, alongside Joel Embiid, are entering the 2022-23 campaign looking like a formidable Big Three.

Eddie Johnson played 17 seasons in the NBA and earned Sixth Man of the Year in 1989. He serves as a color commentator for the Phoenix Suns nowadays and often spits his opinion on silky smooth shooters. He was dubbed the “The Man Who Put The J in Jumpshot” after all.

Johnson had this to say about Maxey during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio:

I felt going into the season, you know, when you start talking about does Philly have a Big 3? They do. They have a Big 3. Tyrese Maxey has proven that he’s a bona fide, budding All-Star in this league. Not consistently but he’s going to make a couple of [All-Star] teams because he’s relentless, man. And he’s not afraid of playing the star, like we always talk about players that might be intimidated playing the star, he obviously is not afraid. And he really has embraced it and I would like him to be a better passer, I think that’s going to really maybe bring the criticism on him. He’s just a scorer at point guard, so that means they gotta put somebody next to him or [James] Harden handles the ball more, but I’m not shocked about how well this kid is playing. I think he’s the real deal and that’s why I think Philadelphia is going to have a tremendous team this year.

There are high hopes for Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey! Eddie Johnson explains why “Mad Max” will be a big part of Philadelphia’s success this season.

@JumpShot8 | @TermineRadio pic.twitter.com/9YfNyT7Ufa — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 5, 2022

Sixers Fans Remain Smitten with Tyrese Maxey

It’s rare to see players show up in Philly and strike up an instant love connection with the fan base. Maxey has done that in an enviable fashion, especially when it comes to identifying with the city’s blue-collar vibes. Sixers fans are smitten.

“I think it’s the work ethic. The city of Philadephia is such a blue-collar city,” Maxey said at Sixers Media Day. “It’s like everybody here that goes to games or that I see around town, they work extremely hard for what they have, like extremely hard for what they have.

“So when you work extremely hard for what you have, and you know, you really cherish it. And I really believe that. Because I worked extremely hard to get where I am today, nothing was given to them, nothing was given to me.”

"Confidence. Work ethic. Grinding when there's no one in the stands. Early 6am workouts" Tyrese Maxey on his confidence shooting the ball. pic.twitter.com/KfGhsnO5QD — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2022

Harden, Maxey Going Shot for Shot at Practice

One video that recently went viral showed Maxey going shot for shot with Harden in what appeared to be a game of “make it, take it.” That’s streetball rules, just another reason why this kid is ideally suited for Philadelphia.

Maxey and Harden have been logging extra hours in the gym and just shooting the lights out. They were spotted knocking down some long-range triples after practice, including a few half-court heaves. These two guys are locked in.