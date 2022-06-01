Sixers Expected to Keep Tabs on Veteran “Tough Guy”

After falling short to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers are back to the drawing board as they look to build a contender. With the status of their first-round pick in question, Daryl Morey’s main avenues to bolstering the roster are through trades and free agency.

The Sixers solidified their star talent this past trade deadline when they acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. With their core intact, Morey’s focus can now shift his focus to improving the cast of players around them.

Morey secured one reunion with Harden this season, and another could be on the way. An Eastern Conference executive recently told Sean Deveney of Heavy that the Sixers are expected to pursue Miami Heat veteran P.J. Tucker in free agency.

“I think the Sixers will be interested in what P.J. Tucker does in Miami,” the exec told Deveney. “He has a player option and they can only give him the taxpayer’s midlevel, but if he decides he wants out of Miami, he has a relationship with [Daryl] Morey and I think he would be intrigued playing with [Joel] Embiid. He is a guy to watch there.”

The 37-year-old appeared in 71 games for the Heat this season and averaged 7.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 2.1 APG.

Joel Embiid Feels Sixers Need Players Like P.J. Tucker

Morey is not the only person connected to P.J. Tucker on the Sixers. When Miami eliminated them in Game 6, Joel Embiid cited mental and physical toughness as a weakness for the group. The MVP runner-up even mentioned Tucker by name when citing “tough guys” that the team needs.

“You look at a guy like P.J. Tucker, a great player but it’s not about him knocking downs shots. It’s about what he does on the defensive end, rebounding the ball… Since I’ve been here, I’d be lying if I said we had those types of guys. Nothing against what we have, it’s just the truth. We never have PJ Tucker, that’s really what I’m trying to say,” Embiid said.

While he’s just a role player, Tucker still leaves an impact on the floor. It is no coincidence he was a starter on teams that made the finals and conference finals in back-to-back seasons. When it comes to the little stuff he does, Embiid is right that it’s something the Sixers have never had.

P.J. Tucker’s Fit on the Sixers

Along with bringing a physical nature to the team, P.J. Tucker is also a good addition from a fit perspective. For starters, he is a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc, especially in the corners. Tucker connected on 41.5% of his threes this season on just under three attempts per game. His effectiveness from beyond the arc makes him an ideal fit alongside Embiid and James Harden as a kick-out option that opposing defenses have to account for.

Another element Tucker can bring to the Sixers is lineup flexibility. Along with being able to slide into a forward spot, he can also be used as a small-ball five. This could allow Doc Rivers to deploy some souped-up smaller lineups with Tucker and Paul Reed in the frontcourt.

Despite getting up there in age, Tucker has proven he still has something to give an NBA team. If he does decide to hit the open market, the Sixers would be foolish not to do their due diligence given their connections.