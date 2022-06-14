Sixers Fan Favorite Celebrates Big Personal Achievement

The offseason is typically a time for players to rest and train, but Philadelphia 76ers fan-favorite Paul Reed did something a little different. Last week, the 23-year-old took to social media to show the world he graduated from DePaul University.

Before entering the 2020 NBA Draft, Reed spent three years at DePaul. He played a total of 93 games in that span and averaged 10.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.2 SPG, and 1.5 BPG. Reed slowly improved each year, eventually posting averages of 15.7 PPG, 10.7 RPG, and 2.6 BPG as a junior.

Despite making the jump to the NBA a year early, Reed still took the time to finish his education. He quickly built a reputation of being a hard worker on the Sixers, and it appears that work ethic expands beyond the basketball court.

Sixers Congratulate Paul Reed on Graduating College

Reed is not only a favorite among the fans but in the locker room as well. Seeing as this was a big moment for him, multiple teammates took the time to show him love on his big day. Tobias Harris and Danny Green went to social media to congratulate Reed on this achievement.

Danny Green gives some love to Paul Reed for graduating college #Sixers pic.twitter.com/NjXH7tx8Co — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) June 12, 2022

The Sixers have become a tight-knit group over the past two years, and tiny moments like this are a testament to that.

What’s Next for Paul Reed?

Following the completion of his undergrad studies, it’s time to look at the road ahead for Paul Reed. Now, the young big man can fully focus on taking the next step forward in his development.

This is going to be a big offseason for Reed as he managed to turn some heads in the postseason. Going against an athletic and physical group in the Toronto Raptors in round one, Doc Rivers gave the former G-League MVP an opportunity to show what he could do on the big stage. His energy and physicality on both ends provided a much-needed spark off the bench while Joel Embiid was resting.

Across 12 playoff games, Reed averaged 3.7 PPG and 3.8 RPG while shooting 52.8% from the floor. Not bad for a late second-round pick who had only appeared in 64 games in his first two seasons.

Looking at the current roster outlook, there is a vacancy at the backup center spot. Given how Reed was able to hold his own for the most part in the playoffs, Rivers may give him a chance to fill that role full-time in training camp.

Understand how important this offseason could be for him, Reed was hungry to get back in the lab. Following exit interviews, he told the media his goals for the summer and that he doesn’t plan on being out-worked. One of the main things he mentioned was adding to his vertical to become a better rebounder and shot-blocker.

Through his first two years as a pro, Reed has scratched and clawed his way to earning opportunities. Whether it was honing his skills with the Delaware Blue Coats or working diligently behind the scenes to stay ready, he has done whatever the Sixers have asked from him. All the extra time put in when nobody is looking is slowly starting to pay off for the up-in-coming big man.