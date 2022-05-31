Sixers Fan Ends James Harden Debate with Eye-Popping Stat

Once the playoffs began, few players were under more pressure than Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden. Having been shipped to Philly in a mega-deal at the trade deadline, all eyes were on the former MVP to see what he could do as Joel Embiid’s running mate.

In the end, Harden’s showing this postseason was up and down. While he had some strong showings, there were multiple nights the All-Star guard wished he could have back. Through 12 postseason games, Harden averaged 18.6 PPG, 8.6 APG, and 5.7 RPG.

At 32-years-old, it’s clear Harden isn’t the player he once was. Between the wear and tear of a long career and the hamstring injury he suffered in Brooklyn, he doesn’t have the same explosiveness he had in his Houston days.

Seeing that Harden has lost a step physically created a narrative that he is washed. One fan set the record straight on that discussion and provided a stat that proves he’s still a top talent in the NBA.

James Harden averaged 22 points, 10 assists, about 8 rebounds and got called washed. I will never forget this season. He was the ONLY player in the entire NBA to average 20 points and 10 assists. — ‎ً (@HardenFinalsMVP) May 29, 2022

James Harden Continues to Adapt With Age

One thing that separates the good players from the all-time greats is how they handle the back end of their prime. Some refuse to change and suffer a rapid decline, while others adapt and are able to catch a second wind. That is what we are starting to see from Harden.

If anyone knows he isn’t where he once was from a physical standpoint, it’s him. Understanding this, Harden has tapped into other parts of his game to still perform at a high level.

Instead of posting ridiculous scoring numbers, he has morphed into an offensive maestro that displays his high IQ on a nightly basis. Dating back to the 2020 season, Harden has not averaged less than ten assists per game in Houston, Brooklyn, or Philadelphia.

It might not come as frequently as it did in the past, but Harden can still tap into his prolific scoring ability at times. We saw this in full effect in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals when he knocked down six threes en route to posting 31 points and nine assists in a win.

James Harden can Still be an Impact Player for Sixers

He might not be the player he once was, but James Harden is far from washed. Harden can still play at an All-Star level and will be a key piece for the Sixers moving forward as they look to make a run at the NBA title.

This new version of Harden is an impact player, just in a different way. His elite playmaking has made numerous players around him better. Most notably, rising star Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey was already in the process of taking a huge step forward this season, and the addition of Harden allowed him to improve even more. With Harden taking on the point guard duties, the 21-year-old was able to fully embrace his scoring nature. Following the All-Star break, Maxey averaged just under 19 points per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and 48% from beyond the arc.

With a full offseason to rest and work with his new teammates, all the pieces will be in place for Harden to change the narrative regarding him and his play.