Sixers Fans Connecting All Dots in Possible Superstar Trade

Since the Kevin Durant saga began back at the end of June, the Philadelphia 76ers have been minimally connected to the situation. There were reports that Daryl Morey made calls to Brooklyn, but discussions did not get very far. Things changed dramatically after Ian Begley of SNY reported that the two-time Finals MVP mentioned Philly as a desired landing spot.

Durant, 33, is still one of the league’s top talents. Last season for the Nets, he averaged 29.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 6.4 APG. On top of this, the former MVP is signed through the next four seasons with no opt-outs.

Following this news, Sixers fans instantly broke out into hysteria. The thought of adding Durant to the duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden is creating visions of multiple championship parades in Philly.

“Durant also sees Philadelphia as another desired landing spot” “High-ranking members of the Sixers feel strongly about engaging w/ Brooklyn on a Durant trade” “Embiid’s ‘made it clear’ to management he wants them to exhaust every option in trying to acquire Durant” SOON 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6HF7pN4Urn — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) August 10, 2022

Other fans have already begun connecting the dots that could lead to Durant making his way to the Sixers. Along with playing alongside Harden on two different occasions, the All-Star forward also has a close bond with P.J. Tucker. It’s also worth mentioning that Durant was recently spotted hanging out with Harden at a Travis Scott concert in London.

Travis Scott, James Harden & Kevin Durant celebrating after Travis’s show in London 🍾🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/7XQM2CgyAj — Álvarez¹⁹ (@19Alvarez_) August 6, 2022

Another piece that has been brought back is an old report from when Durant first requested a trade. Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report stated that Embiid informed management that he wants them to explore every possible avenue to try and pull off a mega-deal.

Source: It’s unclear whether Kevin Durant is interested in joining the 76ers, but Joel Embiid has made it clear to management that he wants them to exhaust every option in trying to acquire Durant. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 30, 2022

Insider Weighs in on Possible Sixers-Kevin Durant Trade

While Durant might see the Sixers as a viable landing spot, acquiring him is going to be a daunting task. The Nets have made it clear they want a King’s ransom in exchange for their superstar.

After this news broke, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice weighed in on the possibility of a deal of this caliber going down. Like many, he sees Tyrese Maxey as the make-or-break piece.

Their case to butt in rests on one player’s shoulders: Tyrese Maxey. Viewed as borderline untouchable by the organization, Maxey is viewed as one of Philadelphia’s core players moving forward and not even under consideration for a move in the vast majority of scenarios. But this is the sort of unique scenario that warrants that consideration, an opportunity that would land you one of the best possible win-now pieces you could get your hands on as an organization.

Fresh off a breakout season last year, Maxey will need to be included as the Nets look to remain competitive post-Durant trade. The 21-year-old is also still on his rooking contract, making him an extremely valuable asset.

Sixers Fighting an Uphill Battle in Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

The biggest roadblock in the Sixers’ way is the other team Durant has his eyes on, the Boston Celtics. Aside from reaching the NBA Finals last year, Boston has the draft capital and star-level players to better meet Brooklyn’s demands. Not long ago, news surfaced that the Celtics offered All-Star Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece in a return package for Durant.

The Sixers don't have the draft capital to outbid any of the other interested suitors for Durant. Maxey is a blue-chip prospect, but the Celtics could easily outbid them. https://t.co/V7tPAqsNJ8 — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) August 10, 2022

In his most recent reporting of the situation, The Athletic’s Shams Charania cited that Brooklyn plans to ask for everything they possibly can in trade discussions.