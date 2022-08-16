Sixers Fans Eviscerate Analyst for Jab at Joel Embiid

While Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has become one of the NBA’s most dominant forces, he’s fallen just short of one of the game’s biggest honors on two separate occasions. In each of the last two seasons, he has finished second in MVP voting to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Last year, Embiid took his game to new heights in an attempt to get himself over the hump. Along with playing in a career-high 68 games, the All-Star center averaged his highest points (30.6) and assists (4.2) per game totals. Embiid’s scoring output also landed him the scoring title. Making him the first center to do so since Shaq back in 2000.

Recently, reports have begun to emerge regarding the NBA schedule for this upcoming season. The Sixers have been a common team mentioned as they will face the Boston Celtics on opening night and have a game on Christmas Day. Following this news, one Nuggets reporter took it as an opportunity to take a slight jab at Embiid.

76ers playing on opening night and Christmas Day. The campaign for the pity MVP is full steam ahead. https://t.co/R2hFH4hOz0 — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) August 16, 2022

Sixers fans were quick to bombard this comment in defense of their beloved star player.

You are a grown man with tears streaming down your eyes over the NBA schedule, i beg you to have some shame — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) August 16, 2022

this is how i know even nuggets fans think the mvp last year was fake. you think if my guy won back to back mvps, deserving or not, i’d care abt anything else https://t.co/H99adPS22y — kos (@kostancaaa__) August 16, 2022

Grown man crying about the sixers schedule lmfaoooo calm down lil dude it’ll be all right https://t.co/meFzdbQx7H — m°D (@domP57) August 16, 2022

Last season, Jokic averaged 27.1 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 7.9 APG en route to securing his second-straight MVP award.

Joel Embiid Among Betting Favorites For MVP

With the start of a new season right around the corner, betting odds for awards have started to come about. In a recent post regarding MVP, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the betting favorite at +450. The 23-year-old posted averages of 28.4 PPG, 9.1 RPG, and 8.7 APG in 65 games last year.

Embiid finds himself tied with Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second-highest odds at +600. Before Nikola Jokic won two straight, Giannis took home back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and 2020. The reigning winner finds himself with the third-best odds at +1000.

#Mavericks Luka Doncic is the early favorite for PointsBet's early #NBA MVP Odds 👀 pic.twitter.com/52TZl0Jodv — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) August 2, 2022

Is This The Year For Joel Embiid to Take Home MVP?

Judging off history, it’s fair to assume a different MVP winner will be crowned in 2023. Only three players in history have won the award three straight years, and it hasn’t happened in nearly 40 years. The group of players to pull off this impressive feat is Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and the late great Bill Russell.

“Voter fatigue” is a common phrase used in the MVP discussion, which lessens Jokic’s chances as he attempts to join this legendary company. With this in mind, the question must be asked if this is the year for Joel Embiid to win the award that’s eluded him the past two years.

At 28 years old, Embiid is in his prime years. On top of this, his game took major strides since he put an emphasis on taking care of his body. Being in the best shape of his career has allowed him to be a nightly fixture in the Sixers’ lineup. If he can maintain his high level of production, he is sure to be in the conversation once again.

The deciding factor will likely be team success. With arguably the best supporting cast that’s ever been around him, Embiid will be looked upon to lead the charge. Along with posting monster stats, the Sixers will have to be near the top of the Eastern Conference if the dominant big man wants to add another accolade to his resume.