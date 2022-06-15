Sixers Fielding Trade Offers for 2 Key Starters: Report

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has never been shy about making major shake-ups. Back on draft night 2020, we saw him make an array of moves to completely re-shape the roster in just one day. Almost two years later, a similar type of performance could be in the works.

Recently, news surfaced that the Sixers are trying to package Danny Green and the 23rd pick in the upcoming draft in a trade. In an article for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Keith Pompey stated the Sixers are fielding offers for multiple key players, most notably Tobias Harris.

Multiple league sources have said the team is gauging team’s interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton, in addition to potential trade partners for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick.

While Harris has played at a near All-Star level during his time in Philadelphia, he accounts for a large portion of the team’s cap space as the highest-paid player. Getting off his contract is crucial as the Sixers prepare to pay James Harden and, later on, Tyrese Maxey.

Chicago Bulls Are a Team to Watch

Finding a partner to take on Tobias Harris‘ contract might be a challenge, but a market could form for some of the others. While he’ll soon be due for an extension, teams are sure to do their due diligence on a guy like Thybulle. Fresh off his second-straight All-Defense selection, the young forward instantly raises a team’s floor on the defensive end.

One team to watch for in a Thybulle trade is the Chicago Bulls. Not only is their GM Marc Eversley a former member of the Sixers’ front office, but he has a known interest in acquiring the former first-round pick.

The Sixers could look to get off Thybulle’s contract to create some wiggle room under the luxury tax, which looms large over the team’s offseason, and one team with known interest, according to league sources, is Chicago. Bulls GM Marc Eversley has had a fondness for Thybulle going back to early in his collegiate career at Washington, and was instrumental in pushing the Sixers to acquire him in the 2019 draft.

Pulling Off a Star Trade

Similar to the Sixers, the Bulls find themselves on the hook of having to pay one of their star players this summer. If they decide not to offer Zach LaVine a max contract, it could open the door for Morey to add another superstar trade to his resume.

After acquiring DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball last summer, the Bulls are looking to compete in the Eastern Conference. Meaning if they were to walk away from LaVine, a sign-and-trade is the most likely outcome. Given Eversley’s extreme interest in Thybulle, Morey might be able to put together a package that could swing a deal of this magnitude.

Harris might not be in the same tier as LaVine, but he is still a reliable player in this league. As a near 20-point-per-game scorer, he can slide in behind DeRozan and All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to form a new big three in Chicago. Adding role players like Thybulle and the others mentioned can also help with depth.

There is no telling what Morey has in store this offseason, but given his track record, nothing can be left off the table.