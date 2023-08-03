Sixers Make Decision With Montrezl Harrell After Season-Ending Injury: Report

After re-signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, Montrezl Harrell tore both his ACL and his meniscus in his right knee, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on August 2, which will likely cause him to miss the season.

Despite that Harrell won’t be suiting up for the Sixers anytime soon, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the former Sixth Man of the Year isn’t going anywhere.

“Montrezl Harrell has most likely played (his) final game in a 76ers uniform.

“But that doesn’t mean his time with the organization is over. The Sixers intend to keep the reserve center on the roster even though an MRI on Wednesday revealed a torn ACL and a medial meniscus tear in his right knee,” Pompey wrote.

Pompey added what Harrell’s role with the team would have been and what his role could be going forward.

“Harrell wasn’t expected to see much action because of a crowded center position. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid will play the bulk of the minutes. Reserves Paul Reed and Mo Bamba will also see action.

“But keeping Harrell on the roster makes sense for the Sixers because they can use his salary as a trade asset.”

Ex-Sixer Danny Green Says He’s ‘Waiting on Trades’

Former Sixers sharpshooter Danny Green has remained a free agent throughout the offseason. He gave his thoughts on free agency while talking with Emily Austin on “The Hoop Chat.”

“It’s moving slow. A lot of people are waiting on trades. When you’re the old guy coming off injury, the phone doesn’t ring as much, so I have to get back and prove I’m healthy again,” Green said. “We’ll see how that goes. I’m just waiting to see where trades land and what spaces free up and figure it out from there.”

Green made it clear that he believes that his NBA career is not finished.

“Maybe some people think that I’m done. I’m not done playing. I’m not going to fully transfer over to the media side for another couple of years. I want to play as long as I can because I don’t want to regret saying I had two or three years left that I could have hooped.”

Green played for the Sixers from 2020 to 2022 and spent the 2022-23 season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.

P.J. Tucker May Be Traded to Help Sixers Stay Under Tax

After the Sixers decided to match the offer sheet the Utah Jazz signed Paul Reed to, HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan explained on July 26 why keeping Reed may cause the Sixers to look into trading P.J. Tucker.

“The Sixers are now slightly over the tax after matching the offer sheet for Paul Reed the Jazz gave him. The Sixers are looking to prioritize cap space in 2024. Tucker is one of the few Sixers under contract for next season. He’s got that player option for $11.5 million. It wouldn’t shock me if they trade him to also get under the tax this year. A James Harden trade or a Tobias Harris trade could do that,” Gozlan wrote.