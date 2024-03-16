Sixers Floated as Trade Destination for $215 Million Star

The Philadelphia 76ers will have cap flexibility when they enter the 2024 NBA Offseason. They could use that flexibility on a free agent, or they could trade for a star. One possible option is Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why LaVine would be a good fit for the Sixers. He specifically outlined how he could fit next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid

“Over the five seasons prior to this one, LaVine had generally been a boost to his team’s offensive ratings. His high-volume three-point shooting would help when Embiid is on the floor, too.

“Since the start of the 2018-19 season, LaVine has averaged 2.7 threes while shooting 38.5 percent from deep. With that kind of shooting on one flank and Maxey’s on the other, Embiid’s catches in the middle of the floor would be harder for defenses to collapse on,” Bailey wrote in a March 15 story.

Bailey also explained one of LaVine’s red flags, though he added that the Sixers could potentially cover that.

“LaVine probably wouldn’t help a ton on defense, but if you start with an offense-first core with those three and build out with grit and defense from there, the Sixers could be in the title hunt for the next few years of Embiid’s prime.

“The reigning MVP turns 30 this month and has a lengthy injury history. Finding another star to carry some of his burden could preserve the rest of his prime.”

Bulls Will Look to Trade Zach LaVine: Report

The Bulls have not made much progress since acquiring LaVine.

“The Bulls engaged in multiple trade conversations centered on LaVine dating to last offseason. When this season began poorly, both the Bulls and LaVine’s representation agreed to be open to trying to find LaVine a new home. But NBC Sports Chicago reported last month that LaVine never specifically asked to be traded.

“Nevertheless, the Bulls engaged with the Detroit Pistons leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline but gained little traction on moving LaVine. A source said the Bulls will look to trade LaVine again this offseason,” Johnson wrote in a March 9 story.

Sixers Weren’t Interested in Zach LaVine in December: Report

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on the December 22 episode of “#thisleague UNCUT” that despite rumors that the Sixers wanted LaVine, he heard differently.

“Philly keeps being mentioned as a team that’s interested in Zach LaVine,” Stein said. “That is still not the vibe that I get in my conversations at the showcase. The distinct vibe I got is that the Sixers are still… If they’re still going to do something this season, the Sixers are in the market for a two-way player. And Zach LaVine, for all of his offensive gifts, does not fall into the classification of two-way player.”

LaVine may very well not be the Sixers’ first choice if they consider adding him in the offseason. However, if other plans fall through, they may change their mind. As far as star power goes, LaVine would be one of the more realistic trade targets on the market. However, they may prefer someone who plays better defense.