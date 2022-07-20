Disgruntled Former MVP Draws Comparison to Sixers Legend

When it comes to the history of the Philadelphia 76ers, there are few players greater than Allen Iverson. To this day, the former No. 1 is showered with love from fans any time he makes an appearance.

Iverson spent 12 seasons with the Sixers, and in that time, he racked up four scoring titles, three steals titles, one MVP, and led the team all the way to the NBA Finals in 2001. His iconic number three now hangs up in the rafters of the Wells Fargo Center.

While the Hall of Fame guard is still viewed as one of the greatest players ever pound-for-pound, his career did not end gracefully after his prime. After leaving the Sixers, Iverson played a total of 192 games across three seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies before coming back to Philly for one final stretch in 2009-10.

Another former MVP who has struggled to find a groove after their prime is Russell Westbrook. Because of how things have unfolded with him and the Lakers, Westbrook has drawn some comparisons to Iverson.

There are people in NBA circles that believe that Russell Westbrook's career currently mirrors where Allen Iverson was when he refused to accept a bench role. Speaking with three executives today one said: "If he wanted to come off the bench then he’d be great." https://t.co/GdHcsohptX — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) July 20, 2022

Westbrook has been traded three times since being with the Oklahoma City Thunder and is fresh off posting his lowest points per game total since his second year in the league (18.5).

Sixers Fans Troll Ben Simmons on His Birthday

One former top pick for the Sixers who is a near polar opposite to Allen Iverson is Ben Simmons. Following the months-long saga that resulted in him getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets, fans still hold great disdain for the three-time All-Star.

Whenever the opportunity presents itself, fans do not hesitate to take a jab at Simmons. This was shown in full effect when the NBA posted a Tweet to congratulate him on his 26th birthday.

Hope he defends his roty title this szn https://t.co/tlU87MNU4o — pete (@_tequilapete) July 21, 2022

BREAKING: Ben Simmons will be sitting out todays birthday. https://t.co/FYclLbaGc3 — Mike Zakarian (@MikeZakarian) July 20, 2022

Geesh, I learned to shoot when I was 8…. https://t.co/2v3xVd5tiP — Mike Missanelli (@MikeMiss25) July 20, 2022

Fans had the opportunity to boo Simmons late last year when the Nets came to Philadelphia, but he has still yet to suit up for his new team. Ironically enough, his debut with Brooklyn could come against the Sixers as they will square off in what is sure to be a highly anticipated preseason matchup.

James Harden Inks New Contract With Sixers

After news broke that James Harden was declining his player option for this upcoming season, the basketball community has long awaited for him to sign a new contract. The All-Star point guard took close to a $15 million pay cut so the front office could bolster the supporting cast around him and Joel Embiid.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers and Harden came to terms on a two-year, $68.6 million deal. He is set to make $33 million this upcoming season and will have a $35.6 million player option in 2023-24. Harden’s initial player option that he turned down was for a total of $47.4 million.

Coming off a down year in 2022, Harden is ready to silence his critics. He’s not denied injuries played a factor but is ready to get back to being the elite player we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. Between being flanked by star-level talents in Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris and a supporting cast littered with defense and shooting, Harden and the Sixers are ready to make a run at the NBA championship in 2023.