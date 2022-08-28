Sixers Reunite with Former Top Pick in Proposed Trade

After yet another disappointing playoff exit, the Philadelphia 76ers made a few necessary moves to improve their depth, defense, and overall identity. The draft-night trade for De’Anthony Melton opened up cap space clogged by Danny Green’s contract, while free agent signing in PJ Tucker and Danuel House should also steadily improve the team.

But as training camp nears, there will inevitably be opportunities for the Sixers to tweak and fine-tune the roster before the season starts.

And there are certainly a few players left on the hot seat after the Sixers failed to advance past the Eastern Conference Semis for the fourth time in five years. That includes Matisse Thybulle, who shot 28.6% from three during the postseason, and Furkan Korkmaz, who averaged 7.3 minutes during last year’s playoffs.

So it’s unsurprising that their names have been thrown around in trade discussions this summer.

And Bryan Toporek of Liberty Ballers put together a trade package involving both players. Again, unsurprising.

What’s a little more eye-opening is who Toporek tabbed as potentially coming back in a trade.

Bringing Home Nerlens Noel

In a proposed trade, Toporek suggested that the Sixers look at bringing back Process flameout Nerlens Noel, who is currently rostered with the Detroit Pistons.

“The Detroit Pistons have a promising young foundation with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren,” wrote Toporek for Liberty Ballers this week, “but they aren’t likely to be in playoff contention this season. While Alec Burks ($10.0 million) and Nerlens Noel ($9.3 million) could serve as veteran rotation members and locker room leaders for Detroit, neither one is on the same developmental timeline as Cunningham, Ivey, Duren, Saddiq Bey or Marvin Bagley III. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they were willing to give either one up for the Korkmaz-Thybulle package.”

The Noel connection makes perfect sense for this Sixers team. Throughout the summer, the Sixers have been linked to several backup big men, including DeMarcus Cousins and Hassan Whiteside.

Noel is far from the league-altering talent that the Sixers hoped he would become. Back in 2013, the team traded Jrue Holiday to the Pelicans in exchange for Noel after Noel was picked No. 6 overall in that summer’s draft.

But the league shifted away from stiff, paint-relegated big men right around Noel’s debut. Unfortunately, clogging the paint was Noel’s specialty. While he did have productive spells in Dallas and Oklahoma City, he never truly evolved with the game.

But hey, a Sixers homecoming would at least be a sweet story. Right?

Return of Another Process Player

Noel wasn’t the only former Sixer who Toporek linked to a potential reunion. Alec Burks, who grabbed a cup of joe with the Sixers back in 2019, was also suggested.

In Burks, the Sixers would be adding a veteran wing and former lottery pick (No. 12 overall in 2011). In his last two seasons with the Knicks, Burks shot 40.8% from three on just under five attempts per game.

Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Kevin Knox at a Detroit Pistons gathering in SoCal pic.twitter.com/BTHyybrbQo — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 19, 2022

He would make for an ideal bench sparkplug, which the Sixers desperately need. Last season, the Sixers’ bench finished 27th in scoring, with a meager 27.2 points per game coming from non-starters.