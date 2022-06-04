Former Sixers Guard Casts Doubt Over Joel Embiid’s Future

Heading into the off-season, the Philadelphia 76ers have a clear plan: improve the roster to maximize Joel Embiid’s generational talent.

Embiid is currently entering his prime and was an unstoppable force when healthy this past season. The big man’s ability to hurt teams on the perimeter or the interior makes him a tough cover for even the most defensively sound centers in the NBA, and the Sixers know they have to give him a championship-caliber roster to keep him around long-term.

However, according to former Sixers guard Eric Snow, Embiid doesn’t project to have a prolonged prime and is expected to begin declining in production in the next three-to-four years.

“I don’t think the window with Joel is as big as maybe other people do. I think it’s a two, maybe three-year max where something needs to be done in order to help them win on Joel’s window of his best years. You have to approach it that way. I don’t know what Morey and Brand are going to do about that, but in my opinion, I believe the urgency has to be very high,” Snow told Zach Gleb on the Zach Gleb Show Podcast.

Embiid Has Concerning Injury History

Before Embiid developed into an unstoppable force in the NBA, there were very real questions about his durability. This was a player who missed the first two seasons of his rookie contract due to injury, and then went on to participate in just 31 games during the 2016-17 season.

Embiid has also dealt with minor setbacks throughout his career, and until this season, had never participated in more than 65 regular-season games, which is always a worrying sign for a player of his size and build.

Still, when healthy, Embiid is a force of nature and is coming off a career year in points (30.6), rebounds (11.7), and assists (4.2) – showing his game has reached an entirely new level – that’s why Morey felt the need to bring in James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, to try and maximize Embiid’s skillset and the championship window his presence provides.

Sixers Need to Re-Tool

After adding Harden to the roster at the February 10 trade deadline, the Sixers lost their best floor spacer in Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond, who was arguably the perfect backup center for Embiid.

Throughout the remainder of the regular season and during the post-season, it was clear the team’s spacing was miles away from the level it needed to be. Sure, the Sixers’ defense projected to be exceptional, but when defensive-minded players like Mattisse Thybulle can’t give you anything of note on the offensive end, their presence becomes a hindrance, rather than a blessing. Ideally, the Sixers need to add a wing and undersized forward that can play both the four and the five, and both of the new players need to be respectable from deep.

During a recent conversation with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke under the condition of anonymity noted how Jeff Green could be the ideal target to fill the undersized big-man slot – a role he has played to perfection over the last few seasons.

“I think they will look at Jeff Green too, depending on what happens with his player option. He did well for Denver and if he is satisfied to stay there, fine, but if not, he is the kind of option the Sixers need to bring in. A veteran guy who can fill his role well. He played some small-ball center, and that is something that interests this team for the non-Embiid minutes. Morey loves that kind of player. They have not done that enough. He frustrated Doc Rivers a lot when they were in Boston together, but Doc likes him, likes how he matured as a player,” The executive told Deveney.

Regardless of who they target, if Snow’s prediction about Embiid’s prime is even remotely on the money, Morey and the Sixers’ front office need to ensure they give him the best chance of contention possible – and that all starts with the 2022 free agency period.