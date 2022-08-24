Sixers Land Former Top-10 Pick in Recent Proposed Trade

This offseason, wing depth was a clear point of emphasis for the Philadelphia 76ers. With Danny Green getting shipped to Memphis in exchange for De’Anthony Melton, Doc Rivers was left with limited options at the forward position.

During the initial craze of free agency, Daryl Morey quickly addressed the glaring weak point on the Sixers’ roster. He reunited with a pair of familiar faces in Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. Both players are former teammates of James Harden from his time in Houston.

In today’s NBA, a team can never have enough perimeter defense and outside shooting. With some time left to make a move before the start of training camp, the people at The Sixer Sense came up with a trade that lands Philly a former lottery pick with high upside.

In the scenario, the Sixers part ways with Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer to acquire New York Knicks wing, Cam Reddish. The 22-year-old appeared in 15 games after being traded from Atlanta last season and averaged 6.1 PPG, 1.4 RPG, and 0.7 APG.

The Knicks add another floor spacer and if one coach can get Korkmaz to improve defensively, it has to be Tom Thibodeau. They also get a nice young talent in Jaden Springer too. If they decide to make a trade later, both are trade-able players, especially if Korkmaz has a bounce-back season in New York.

After a strong start to the year, Korkmaz struggled greatly in 2022. He averaged 7.6 PPG and 1.9 APG while shooting a career-low 28.9% from beyond the arc.

Sixers Are an Ideal Spot For Cam Reddish to Develop

Before getting traded last season, Cam Reddish looked to be taking a step forward in his development. Along with averaging 11.9 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 1.0 SPG, he was shooting close to 38% from three on over four attempts per game. As a six-foot-eight forward, the potential is there for Reddish to become a highly effective three-and-D wing.

If a deal like this were to go down, the Sixers are a great landing spot for a player like Reddish. With a simplified role, his game might be able to grow at a more rapid pace. He can be another above-average defender while thriving on constant open looks from deep, playing next to the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Given how little he played after being acquired by the Knicks, a case could be made that New York would at least listen to offers for the former top-10 pick.

Charles Bassey Taking Continues to Work Hard in The Offseason

Heading into training camp, one spot that is up for grabs in the Sixers rotation is backup center. While some veteran options have been thrown out in rumors, the young prospects look to be getting their chance at playing behind Joel Embiid full-time.

The two players competing for the spot are Paul Reed and Charles Bassey. Reed held his own playing behind Embiid in the playoffs, while Bassey showed great promise in the G-League.

With his first taste of NBA action on the line, Bassey is making sure he’s ready to rise to the occasion. Videos have recently surfaced of the former second-round pick training outside in the pouring rain.

During his time with the Delaware Blue Coats last year, Bassey averaged 18.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 3.4 BPG.