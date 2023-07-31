Four Sixers Ranked Among Top 30 NBA Free Agents in 2024: Analyst

Multiple Philadelphia 76ers were named by Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey as some of the best players to enter NBA Free Agency 2024. The four Sixers named were James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey.

Melton was ranked No. 25 on the list, as Bailey explained why he’ll be appealing for suitors.

“Melton is tied for the sixth-best career steal percentage over the last 20 years. And since the start of the 2020-21 season, he’s connected on 38.8 percent of his shots from deep.

“Those two ingredients alone would make Melton a worthwhile addition for plenty of teams. He also offers some decent shot-creation and distribution skill.”

Harris was ranked No. 22 on the list. Bailey acknowledged that Harris won’t get as big a payday as he did in 2019 but explained why teams would want him.

“When Harris enters free agency in 2024, though, he’ll no longer be seen as a near-$40-million player. As a three-and-D wing with decent size and a willingness and ability to guard multiple positions, Harris can be more than helpful.”

Maxey was ranked No. 7, where Bailey explained how Maxey’s performance without Harden adds to his appeal.

“Over the last two seasons, with Harden off the floor, Maxey has put up 21.4 points and 5.3 assists per 75 possessions while shooting 41.3 percent from three. Those numbers are the product of lightning quickness and a more-than-reliable outside shot that doesn’t always accompany his level of athleticism.”

Harden came in at No. 5, where Bailey explained that Harden’s current skillset will make him appealing.

“Harden is no longer the dynamic athlete who can blow by just about anyone with his first step that he was at the peak of his Houston Rockets days, but the craft, patience, and vision are all still there.”

PJ Tucker Called ‘Weakest Link’ in Starting Five

With Harden, among others, still on the Sixers’ roster for the time being, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explained why PJ Tucker is the weak link in their starting lineup.

“For now, though, this starting lineup is pretty obvious. As is its so-called weakest link,” Swartz wrote on July 27 in a story about every team’s weak link. “Tucker knows exactly who he is. His 40.5 three-point percentage over the last two seasons and occasional possession-saving rebounds have value in a lineup with as much scoring as this.”

Swartz added Tucker’s most glaring issues.

“But he’s 38 years old, undersized for a 4, too slow to play the 3, and adds almost nothing as an off-the-bounce player on offense,” Swartz wrote.

Clippers ‘Fairly Unserious’ in James Harden Pursuit

Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck reported on July 28 that the Los Angeles Clippers have not shown much desperation to acquire Harden.

“Even the Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, have been fairly unserious about what they’re willing to give up in order to acquire him,” Neubeck wrote. “The prevailing sentiment seems to be that Harden is still valued, but on the team’s terms, which is a shift from the franchise-defining clout Harden had at his peak.”

Neubeck outlined what Harden’s trade market looks like.

“There will still be a market for him regardless, but at the moment, it seems like there’s a disconnect between what the player wants it to be and what teams think it is.”