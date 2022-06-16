Austrian Hoops Champ, Ex-Chicago State Standout Visits Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers brought in Fred Sims Jr. for a workout on Thursday, June 16. He tagged himself in at the Sixers training complex and posted photos of red sneakers and a No. 56 jersey on Instagram. His sports agency confirmed the workout.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has been lacing them up overseas for BSC Fürstenfeld Panthers of the Austrian Basketball Superliga, the highest tier of hoops in Austria. Sims Jr. helped guide the Panthers to the championship on May 21. He averaged 15.9 points per game while shooting 33.1% from three-point land in 27 contests.

Client @fred_sims14 working out with @sixers 🔥📸 Go get it brother pic.twitter.com/SmQCYtkV0b — Founder Michael Raymond (@Raymond_Rep) June 16, 2022

Sims Jr. went undrafted out of Chicago State in 2018 after a three-year collegiate career. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 92 games while earning second-team All-WAC honors as a junior.

The 193-pounder ranked second in the WAC in scoring (18.4), third in minutes played (34.3), and sixth in three-pointers made (2.3) during the 2016-17 season, according to his Chicago State bio. He had considered turning pro after his sophomore year but withdrew his name from draft consideration.

SB Nation’s Mid Major Madness wrote the following about Sims in 2017:

Sims was named to the All-WAC second team last season after averaging 18.1 points per game and recording the highest usage rate in the league. While he struggled from three in conference play (27.1%), he was still an efficient scorer that rarely turned the ball over considering how much the CSU offense relied on him. He was also one of the best rebounding guards in the WAC.

Sixers Draft Shot-Blocker in CBS Sports Mock

The NBA draft is slated for June 23 and there are plenty of mocks charting the Sixers’ course at pick No. 23. Many people believe Philadelphia will trade the pick, perhaps package it with Danny Green and/or Matisse Thybulle to get a guy like OG Anunoby.

If not, they could use it to select a backup center for Joel Embiid. CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone mocked Duke standout Mark Williams to them. The 7-foot-2 center averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season for the Blue Devils.

Mark Williams is the 2nd player in Duke history to record 100+ blocks in a season. Learning that Shelden Williams is the other guy & he did it 3 times was something I wasn’t expecting to find out today. — Justin Huntsman (@J_SportsTalk) June 8, 2022

Boone wrote: “Unlikely Williams falls this far — he’s one of the best shot-blockers in the draft — but if he’s still on the board he’s an auto-pick. Lob threat who can finish around the rim and affect shots, potentially serving as a high-level Joel Embiid backup.”

Mark Williams is LOCKED IN for Duke 😤 pic.twitter.com/DRejB66pWX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2022

Open Tryout for Philly Ballers Everywhere

Here’s something fun: the Sixers have extended a skills challenge to local fans. The team asked wannabe ballers to post their best highlight-reel video on social media and use the hashtag #HustleChallenge. The winner will receive a “one-day contract with the team and have the ultimate 76ers experience.”

The contest was sparked by the success of Adam Sandler’s hit movie “Hustle.” The Sixers began accepting entries on June 14 and the “contest period” runs until June 22. You must be 18 and a Pennsylvania resident or live in the 150-mile radius surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Twitter and TikTok are acceptable methods; one entry per person. Click here for the complete list of rules and regulations.