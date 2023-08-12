$72 Million 3&D Wing, Former Nick Nurse Player Floated as Sixers Target

The Philadelphia 76ers could be looking at quite a bit of financial flexibility in 2024, with James Harden, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton coming off their books. Should the Sixers maintain that level of flexibility next offseason, Dave Early of Liberty Ballers floated Toronto Raptors‘ O.G. Anunoby as a free agent target for the Sixers.

“If you look toward the future — or squint your eyes and dream for a trade right now — the Raptors’ OG Anunoby is a name that makes perfect sense for the Sixers. He is the ideal player to bridge the gap between winning now and in the future.”

Early then explained why Anunoby fits the Sixers’ timeline, believing that Anunboy’s best is yet to come.

“Anunoby matches Morey’s goal to get better now and still be a competitive team for the future. He recently turned 26, perfectly bridging the gap between Joel Embiid (29) and Maxey (22). Like Maxey, he seems to only be scratching the surface of the type of player he can ultimately become.”

Anunoby played under Nurse from 2018 to 2023, where he won a championship with the team in 2019 and made the NBA’s All-Defense Second Team. Anunoby is also entering the third year of a four-year, $72 million contract with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

OG Anunoby’s Fit With Philadelphia Explained

Early would add why Anunoby would be a good addition for the Sixers on both ends of the floor, starting with his defense.

“As a 25-year-old, Anunoby was arguably the best perimeter defender in the NBA, taking home Second Team All-Defense honors and leading the league in steals per game. His versatility at 6-foot-7 and 232 pounds is nearly unmatched. He’s shown the ability to guard one through four at a high level.”

Early then explained how Anunoby helps offensively, citing his efficiency as a shooter for a wing.

“Offensively, he’s still developing, but there are plenty of encouraging signs. The jumper is already there. He’s made 38.2 percent of his threes on over six attempts a game the last three seasons. He’s proven to be a highly efficient wing despite a modest usage rate. He boasted a 58.6 true shooting percentage with a usage rate under 20 last season.”

How New CBA Affects De’Anthony Melton’s Future

What could impact the Sixers’ cap flexibility for 2024 is their future decision with De’Anthony Melton. Following the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, Liberty Ballers’ Bryan Toporek explained what the means for Melton regarding a possible extension with the Sixers.

“While the new CBA contains some harsh punishments for the league’s highest-spending teams, Melton could be one of the early beneficiaries from it,” Toporek wrote. “Under the new CBA, teams can offer either 140 percent of the player’s previous salary or 140 percent of the estimated average salary as the starting salary on a new extension. That enables the Sixers to offer Melton more money in an extension than they previously could.”

After explaining that Melton’s next deal could go as high as $74 million over the next four years, he explained how his next deal could be palatable.

“An $18.5 million AAV would put Melton in the same neighborhood as low-end starters/high-end reserves such as Tim Hardaway Jr. ($18.75 million), Joe Harris ($18.75 million), and Norman Powell ($18.0 million). That might be a bit higher than what Melton deserves based on his production to date, but the rising salary cap could help his case.”