Sixers Sign 20-Point Scoring Wing to 1-Year Deal: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have landed one of the more prized free agents left on the market. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers have signed Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year deal.

“Free agent G/F Kelly Oubre Jr., is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Oubre — who averaged 20 points for Charlotte last season — could get significant opportunity on the wing with the uncertainty around James Harden,” Wojnarowski wrote via his X account.

Free agent G/F Kelly Oubre Jr., is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Oubre — who averaged 20 points for Charlotte last season — could get significant opportunity on the wing with the uncertainty around James Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2023

Oubre is coming off a season in which he averaged 20.3 points a game with the Charlotte Hornets, which is a career-high for him. Though he averaged over 20 points a game, he wasn’t exactly efficient, shooting 43.1% from the field.

With Oubre on the team, the Sixers have 16 players on NBA contracts on the roster. It’s more likely than not that Montrezl Harrell – who will miss the season after tearing his ACL – and Danny Green – whose contract is nonguaranteed – will get the axe.

Nick Nurse Plans to Have Tobias Harris Play Different Role

There are going to be a few changes to how the Sixers scheme for their opponent with Nick Nurse calling the shots from the sidelines. That means players will get opportunities to do things they may not have been able to under previous coaching regimes, like Tobias Harris.

Nurse previewed what Harris’ role on the Sixers could be while talking with Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin on September 18.

“There’s so much more he could possibly do, and I kind of want him to settle in and play this role that he’s capable of playing that he’s got experience playing, but I do kind of want him to dream outside that role or expand outside that role eventually. I do keep a pretty loose lid on the roles if that makes any sense because I think there (are) guys—there (are) some guys maybe – they never shot 3-pointers before, and they’re not bad, and we may need them to shoot more 3s or, or whatever it is.”

Nurse will be the third Sixers coach that Harris has played under since coming to the Sixers in 2019. Nurse has a title and a Coach of the Year award under his belt, but Doc Rivers had that too.

Writer Urges Sixers to Trade Tyrese Maxey for Damian Lillard

With a potential Joel Embiid trade request lurking, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained in a September 12 story why he believes that the Sixers should trade Tyrese Maxey in exchange for Damian Lillard. “If the Sixers aren’t fully committed to building a championship roster around (Embiid), then maybe he won’t be fully committed to them moving forward.