$82 Million Scorer, Six-Time Star Floated as Sixer Free Agent Target in 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers could have a lot of cap flexibility coming next season. With James Harden, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton all expiring, there are quite a few free agents that they could potentially lure to the team.

Liberty Ballers’ Bryan Toporek explained why the Sixers could potentially look into DeMar DeRozan should some of the more appealing options dry out.

“If the Sixers strike out on LeBron (James), Kawhi (Leonard), (Paul George), and (OG) Anunoby, DeMar DeRozan might be their next-best option on the wing. The 34-year-old is in the midst of a late-career renaissance in Chicago, where he’s averaged 26.2 points on 50.4 percent shooting, 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game over the past two seasons,” Toporek wrote.

Toporek added the holes in DeRozan’s games which could be problematic for the Sixers.

“However, he’s almost a complete non-factor from three-point range, and it’s hard to ignore his lengthy history of having negative on/off splits.”

DeRozan is also familiar with Sixers head coach from his time with the Toronto Raptors. Nurse may not have been DeRozan’s head coach when the latter played in Toronto, but he was an assistant, so he knows DeRozan’s game.

Pending the departure of James Harden, DeRozan could replace a lot of the scoring and playmaking void Harden would leave. DeRozan comes off a season in which he averaged 24.5 points and 5.1 assists and is entering the third and final year of a three-year, $81.9 million contract.

Proposed 3-Way Trade Sends Sixers DeMar DeRozan

With the Harden situation still going on in Philadelphia, Sports Illustrated’s Dalton Trigg proposed a three-way trade that would send DeRozan to the Sixers while it would send Harden to the Dallas Mavericks. Trigg proposed the following deal.

Mavericks receive: Harden

Sixers receive: DeRozan, 2025 Raptors Second-Round Pick, 2028 Miami Heat Second-Round Pick

Bulls receive: Christian Wood (Sign-and-trade), Tim Hardaway Jr., 2027 Mavericks’ First-Round Pick

Trigg gave a brief explanation for why the Sixers would agree to take DeRozan in the deal.

“Replacing Harden’s production with another aging star shooting guard in DeMar DeRozan could be one of Philly’s best options,” Trigg wrote.

The Sixers want to remain as one of the league’s best teams if and when they trade Harden. DeRozan may not be on the same level, but he could help keep the Sixers stay at the top.

Kawhi Leonard Floated as Free Agent Target

The Athletic’s Danny Leroux floated Kawhi Leonard as someone the Sixers could go after with their cap space. Leroux explained why Leonard’s potential makes him so appealing.

“The best-case scenario sales pitch is straightforward. Leonard, who has a player option for 2024-25, can create his own offense even against elite competition, and while he has taken some steps back as a possession-by-possession defender, he can still take on tough assignments in big spots,” Leroux wrote on August 18.

Leroux added that Leonard’s red flags that are clear as day.

“Of course, the challenges are also abundantly clear with Leonard. He has battled injuries for years, and the franchise would be betting that both Leonard and Embiid can stay healthy for a full playoff run, the first of which would start shortly before Leonard’s 34th birthday.”

Leonard would also bring championship experience, having won two titles with the Spurs and Raptors.