Two-Time Champion, $176 Million Wing Floated as Sixers 2024 Free Agent Target

With James Harden, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton set to come off the Philadelphia 76ers‘ books in 2024, the Sixers are slated to have quite a bit of cap flexibility. Should they manage to open enough cap room to bring in a star, The Athletic’s Danny Leroux floated Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard as a free agent option.

Leroux explained the upside that comes with adding Leonard to the team.

“The best-case scenario sales pitch is straightforward. Leonard, who has a player option for 2024-25, can create his own offense even against elite competition, and while he has taken some steps back as a possession-by-possession defender, he can still take on tough assignments in big spots,” Leroux wrote on August 18.

Leroux also wrote about the risks that come with bringing in someone like Leonard.

“Of course, the challenges are also abundantly clear with Leonard. He has battled injuries for years, and the franchise would be betting that both Leonard and Embiid can stay healthy for a full playoff run, the first of which would start shortly before Leonard’s 34th birthday.”

Leonard won a title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and Toronto Raptors in 2019 and is entering the third year of a four-year, $176 million contract. He has a player option for the 2024-25 season, which he may or may not opt out of.

Insider Reveals Holdup in James Harden-Clippers Trade

On August 18, Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill reported that the real reason why a trade has not been agreed to between the Sixers and Clippers involving Harden is because of draft compensation.

“League sources told Yahoo Sports contrary to popular belief, Morey isn’t stuck on receiving Clippers guard Terance Mann back in a Harden deal but is coveting future first-round draft picks with the so-called “Seven Year Rule” in effect.

“The Clippers’ first-round picks for the next few years are owed to Oklahoma City outright or subject to a swap due to the Paul George deal in 2019, but the Clippers own their picks in 2027 and ’28,” Goodwill wrote.

If Kawhi is thinking about leaving the Clippers, Morey would have extra incentive to acquire the Clippers’ picks before potentially signing Leonard in free agency.

NBA Launched Inquiry Following James Harden’s Comments

After Harden was filmed calling Daryl Morey a liar, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported on August 19 that the league is looking into what Harden had said primarily because they want to know if any rules have been broken or if they are going to be.

“The NBA has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s public admonishment of the franchise’s president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, sources told ESPN.

“The league office is believed to be pursuing an understanding of whether Harden was portending a 2023-24 holdout in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement or had been referencing past contract discussions with the organization that might constitute salary cap circumvention, sources said.”

They added what Harden meant when he called out Morey on his alleged dishonesty and what the ramifications could be if it’s true.

“Nevertheless, Harden has privately indicated that his public comments calling Morey a “liar” on Monday morning had only been a response to Morey ending trade discussions with an expectation that Harden would start the season with the Sixers, sources said.

“Neither the Sixers nor Harden would be in violation of any league guidelines should that be communicated to league officials.”