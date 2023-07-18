NBA Champion Floated as Sixers’ Free Agent Target

When trying to win a championship, someone who’s been there is a useful asset to have at a contender’s behest. The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to vie for a title this season, and Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire explained why they could use Juan Toscano-Anderson, who won a title in 2022.

“Toscano-Anderson has championship experience with the 2022 Golden State Warriors, and he is somebody who can contribute on both ends. He didn’t shoot the ball well in the 2022-23 season, as he shot just 18.6% from deep on 0.8 attempts per game, but he is a career 33.1% shooter, and he brings size, toughness, and length to the perimeter defensively.”

After winning the title with the Warriors, Toscano-Anderson spent the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz. In 52 games with both teams combined, Toscano-Anderson averaged three points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 50% from the field.

Toscano-Anderson wasn’t heavily featured in the Warriors’ rotation when they won their fourth title in the Stephen Curry era, but he was there to see how they persevered through adversity in that run.

Proposed Trade Sends Sixers Jae’Sean Tate

If the Sixers are looking for wing depth, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a trade between the Sixers and Houston Rockets that could potentially solve that issue.

76ers Receive: Jae’Sean Tate

Rockets Receive: Danuel House Jr., Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia’s 2027 second-round pick, Portland’s 2029 second-round pick

Favale first explained why Tate could be available for that little.

“Tate’s shaky outside shot renders him less than plug-and-play, but he’s an excellent value proposition. Knee and ankle injuries limited him to 31 games last season, and he has since toppled down the Rockets’ depth chart following the arrivals of Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, and Cam Whitmore, not to mention the emergence of Tari Eason,” Favale wrote.

He then added what Tate could bring to the Sixers and why he could help with their salary cap.

“Landing Tate for two seconds and two fringe-rotation players is (inter)stellar business. He brings defensive pressure up and down the perimeter, some spot ball-handling, and shot better than 53 percent on drives last season. His team option for 2024-25 fits nicely into the Sixers’ cap-space plan next summer, and it should be easy to squeeze a third team into this framework if Houston doesn’t want to complete a one-for-two.”

Sixers Among ‘3 Possible Landing Spots’ for Pascal Siakam

Matt Moore of Action Network mentioned the Sixers as one of the three teams that could trade for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, though the prospect of him being traded appears unlikely.

“There was a lot of chuckling when I brought up reporting out of Toronto that the Raptors were exploring deals for Pascal Siakam,” Moore wrote. “The Hawks, Thunder, and Sixers (in a multi-team trade) were among those mentioned as possible landing spots if Toronto does actually move the All-NBA forward.”

While there have been no reports indicating that they are linked, the Sixers could salvage James Harden’s trade request if they managed to get their hands on Siakam in a possible multi-team trade with Harden.