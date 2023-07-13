8-Year Veteran Wing Scorer Floated as Sixers’ Free Agent Target

The Philadelphia 76ers could be looking for more wing depth this offseason behind Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker. Among the few quality wings left in free agency, Adam Aaronson of The Rights of Ricky Sanchez explained why Kelly Oubre Jr. could be a good option for them.

“A more traditional wing option would be Kelly Oubre Jr., whose main calling card at this juncture is his high-volume three-point shooting. Oubre Jr. has the quick trigger, frame, and athleticism of a prototypical 3-and-D win,” Aaronson wrote.

Aaronson added some of the red flags in Oubre’s game that could be a red flag to the Sixers.

“The problem is, even when accounting for his massive volume, there is not much evidence that Oubre Jr. is anything more than an average shooter. He has made at least 35 percent of his three-point attempts in just one season in his career and has shot below 70 percent from the free throw line in two of the last three years.”

Aaronson concluded that Oubre has the talent to earn more than the veteran’s minimum, despite Oubre’s worrisome shooting efficiency.

“He is someone who, at least at some point, has been good enough to warrant more than a minimum contract. He averaged over 20 points per game last season, a career-high, and that is worth something in theory, even for someone whose true shooting percentage was well below the league average.”

Oubre has spent the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, and his 20.3 points per game last season was the highest point average in a season since the 2019-20 season with the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 18.7 points.

Joel Embiid Convinced Mo Bamba to Join Sixers

During his introductory press conference, Sixers free agent addition Mo Bamba revealed how Joel Embiid convinced him to come to the Sixers.

“I think leading up into free agency, we chatted a little bit, and during it, we chatted, and he was like, ‘Listen, this might sound a little crazy because we’re playing against each other so much,’ but he was like, ‘I think the Sixers would be a great fit for you,’” Bamba said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

Because both are centers, Bamba’s not sure of their fit together but explained how they could make it work.

“I don’t know exactly what it’ll look like as far as just like playing together, we’re not playing together, but I think we can play together because Jo, believe it or not, I believe he can be positionless.”

Patrick Beverley Wants to Play With James Harden

During his introductory press conference, new Sixer Patrick Beverley pleaded for James Harden to rescind his trade request.

“James, I love you, bro. Stay!” Beverley said. “But yeah, James is a really good friend of mine. A really, really, really good friend of mine. Our mom’s best friends. Me coming into the NBA with Houston, it was me and him. Six years, my star buddy. So I’m very familiar with James, and I’m excited. I’m excited to kind of get it going. He knows I’m here. So we’ll see.”

Beverley also said that Harden played a role in his decision to come to the Sixers.

“One of my decisions just coming here is because James Harden is here,” Beverley said. “So I hope he stays. I hope that everybody can kind of work something out and put that behind us and kind of move forward. I think it’s important.”