Former Slam Dunk Contest Champion Floated as Sixers Free Agent Target

The Philadelphia 76ers could always use more bench help, particularly in the scoring department. While there aren’t that many options left, Liberty Ballers’ Paul Hudrick floated Terrence Ross as a possible option for them.

Hudrick outlined what kind of player the Sixers would get were they to add him to the roster.

“Think of Ross as a more athletic Furkan Korkmaz. He’ll have a game or two where he cannot miss, but he’ll follow it up with a stretch where he can’t hit anything and won’t give you much defensively. You could do worse on the minimum, but you can probably do better. Ross could be a solid regular season “innings eater” on the wing but probably won’t be a factor in the playoff rotation.”

Hudrick also added some of the pros and cons that come with Ross, using his performances from the 2022-23 season with the Phoenix Suns as evidence.

“Ross is the ultimate hot and cold player — something that was on full display with the Suns. He averaged over 11 points and shot 42.6 percent from three during his first 11 games with Phoenix. He averaged 4.4 (including four straight scoreless games) and shot 15 percent from three over his last seven.”

Ross won the Slam Dunk Contest during his rookie year with the Toronto Raptors in 2013.

Ben Simmons Calls Philadelphia a ‘Second Home’

It appears Ben Simmons has no hard feelings for Philadelphia despite his turbulent exit from the team in 2022. Simmons even said that he believes Philadelphia to be his second home.

“People always ask me like, ‘If you were to get traded again, where you want it to be?’ I always say, ‘Just Philly. Philly is a second home to me,’” Simmons said in an August 29 story by Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. “And in time, you learn and grow as people. I don’t really have anything bad to say about Philly. It was a crazy situation at the end, but it is what it is.”

Simmons admitted that it was a good time to leave when he did, but he has come to appreciate the city more.

“I had a lot of fun there. It was time for me to go. When I did leave, it was good timing. Obviously, the injury and everything that was going on didn’t help. But I think it gave me a chance to really appreciate it. I’ll always have love for Philly,” Simmons said, according to Spears.

Buddy Hield Mentioned as Sixers Trade Target

Among the needs the Sixers could address, a sharpshooter could be just what the doctor ordered. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley floated Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield as a trade option, comparing him to former Sixer JJ Redick.

“Should the Sixers fail to find a star—or somehow wind up convincing Harden to stay—then an elite shooter like Hield would be a sensible target. Much as JJ Redick once did, Hield could keep the interior open for Embiid by racing around screens, launching movement threes, and demanding constant attention from opposing defenses,” Buckley wrote.

Hield’s reputation as one of the league’s best shooters precedes him. In seven NBA seasons, Hield has shot 40.2% from three on 7.7 three-point attempts a game.