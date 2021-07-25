Sixers Free Agent Provides Huge Clue on NBA Future

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz is an unrestricted free agent coming off a two-year, $3.4 million contract. The Turkish star expressed a desire to return in 2021, but nothing was guaranteed. On Saturday, Korkmaz took to Instagram to provide a giant clue on his NBA future.

Korkmaz celebrated his 24th birthday with some friends and showed off a beautiful Sixers-themed layer cake with his jersey on it. Sixers forward Tobias Harris was quick to like the image. Free agency doesn’t begin until Aug. 2 and it’s unclear if any talks in getting the three-point specialist back in Philly are underway. He averaged 9.1 points per game last season while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. The Sixers took him with the 26th overall pick of the 2016 draft.

“I’ve been here for four years. I call Philly home,” Korkmaz told reporters in June. “I love the city. I love the organization. I would like to come back here, but free agency works differently.”

Would Korkmaz be willing to give the only NBA franchise he’s ever known a hometown discount? That remains to be seen. He should see significant interest on the open market, though. Shooters are always needed and he proved his mettle during the Sixers’ short-lived playoff run. He started four games after Danny Green was sidelined with a calf strain.

“I don’t think like my mentality changes,” Korkmaz said about starting. “Whether I’m a starter or come off the bench, I’m still trying to make shots. Make the play, attack closeouts, if the team needs it I can create, too, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Happy Birthday Furkan Korkmaz 🥳 pic.twitter.com/FAOS7xLoRE — Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) July 24, 2021

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Looking for Starting Role Elsewhere

If Korkmaz returns to Philly in 2021 he’ll resume his bench role as a rangy shot creator on the perimeter who can help space the floor. Teams value those guys and so do the Sixers. However, one-dimensional shooting guards can often be found in the first round, especially at No. 28 where Tre Mann or Jared Butler could be available. Korkmaz might see greener pastures elsewhere and choose to sign with a team willing to throw him into the starting five.

Korkmaz could be viewed as a poor man’s Will Barton (Denver Nuggets) or Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics). Both of those players are free agents, too. Potential fits? Well, the Toronto Raptors quickly come to mind as do the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs. All three franchises are set to lose some pretty big names and have ample salary-cap space.

Dwight Howard Wants ‘Parade’

Meanwhile, Sixers backup center Dwight Howard showed off his skills on Instagram this past weekend. The free-agent big man posted a crazy clip of him drilling three-pointers all over the court. Howard captioned it with: “I want a parade🏀🏀🏆🏆‼️‼️let’s work.” The 17-year veteran shoots it 15.9% from deep for his career (14-of-88). Interesting.

The Sixers are likely to bring Howard back on another cheap one-year deal ($2.5 million), although there has been chatter about Philly selecting a big man in the draft. Either way, Howard would be a good bet to return based on his veteran leadership and the way he endeared himself to the City of Brotherly Love.