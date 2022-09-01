Sixers Veteran Responds to East Rival’s Trade for Ex-Teammate Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers following a blockbuster trade on Thursday. They shipped out three players, plus three unprotected first-round picks, to acquire him from the Utah Jazz. The true winner of the deal was being hotly debated on Twitter.

Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, had been on the trading block since last year. The New York Knicks and Miami Heat were thought to be his leading suitors, with the door slightly being ajar for the Philadelphia 76ers at one point. None of that materialized. But Mitchell is going to an Eastern Conference contender in Cleveland, a suddenly scary team boasting a deadly backcourt duo of Mitchell and Darius Garland.

The Cavaliers showed promise last season and finished 44-38 before losing in the play-in tournament. They’ll enter the 2022-23 campaign with increased expectations. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski – the plugged-in reporter who first broke the Mitchell trade — called them a “major force in the East.”

Cleveland is suddenly a major force in the East, adding three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell — with three years left on his contract — to a lineup that includes two All-Stars — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen — and a future All-Star with Evan Mobley. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

Mitchell, nicknamed Spider, averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 35.5% from deep. Garland averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 38.3% from deep. Cleveland’s new starting five is looking dangerous: Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen. Watch out.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Georges Niang: Popcorn is Poppin Today, Huh?

All of a sudden, Philadelphia will be battling Cleveland for supremacy in the Eastern Conference. Sixers sharpshooter Georges Niang commented on the trade in real-time to express his shock and concern: “Popcorn is poppin today huh?”

Popcorn is poppin today huh? — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) September 1, 2022

Remember, Niang was teammates with Mitchell for four seasons on the Utah Jazz. He has been extremely complimentary of Mitchell’s leadership over the years, especially the way he navigated the Jazz through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Donovan has kind of taken the front seat to the leadership role with this team,” Niang said, via Ben Anderson. “And he’s grown every year that he’s been here in that role.”

Donovan Mitchell, asked to comment on the return tonight of former teammate Georges Niang, sarcastically sighs and replies, “THAT guy.”

Then, after extolling the virtues of Georges’ attitude and work ethic, he concludes, “And now we have to go out and kick his ass.” — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 16, 2021

Remember, Mitchell was the first player to test positive when the world turned sideways. He never panicked.

“He did a great job of making sure he checked in on everybody while everything was going on,” Niang said. “Whether if it was hopping on FaceTime workouts, over quarantine, or just FaceTiming guys individually and ask asking their certain opinions on racial issues. He’s really spearheaded that and been at the helm of the ship.”

Donovan Mitchell, on what changed in the 4Q: “Georges Niang. Really. He came out there hitting shots. … He talks a lot of trash, too. Talks to get himself going. … I can’t say it on camera. Stuff like, ‘I’m unconscious!’ … And I’m screaming right there with him, too.” pic.twitter.com/LkTFVguvw0 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 5, 2020

Mitchell Spotted at Sixers-Heat Playoff Game

The rumors of Mitchell getting traded to the Sixers never gained real traction, although some people were holding out hope when he randomly appeared at a playoff game. He sat courtside for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Sixers and the Miami Heat in Philadelphia.

Turned out he was only in town to take in a baseball game. His dad works for the New York Mets and they were supposed to play the Philadelphia Phillies until a rain delay postponed the game. Ironically, Seth Curry was also in attendance for the same Heat-Sixers playoff game on May 6, 2022.