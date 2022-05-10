Sixers 3-Point Specialist Reveals Worrisome Injury: Heat Star Ruled Out

It doesn’t take a doctor to tell Georges Niang has been struggling mightily in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The three-point specialist has gone ice cold in the Heat-Sixers series: 26.7% from deep on 4-for-18 shooting. It did look like he wasn’t getting the proper lift on a few shots in Game 4 and now we know the reason why.

Niang has been playing on an injured left knee since the end of the regular season, according to Doc Rivers. He’s getting treatment for it and doesn’t plan to sit out any playoff games. However, it is something to monitor for a guy who has been arguably the Sixers’ most reliable three-point bomber.

Niang shot 40.3% from deep on the year while averaging 9.2 points per game. He shot it reasonably well in the first-round series versus Toronto, but it appears the grind of the postseason might be getting to that knee. Niang isn’t going to complain about it.

“Obviously it’s just something that we’ve been addressing since the end of the year and pushing through,” Niang told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It’s the playoffs. Joel’s playing with a broken face and a thumb (injury). So if I’m going to complain about a knee, I don’t have any place to be on the court, that’s for sure. I’m taking it day by day and pushing through it.”

Heat Rule All-Star Kyle Lowry Out for Game 5

The Miami Heat have ruled point guard Kyle Lowry out for Game 5. He has been bothered by a left hamstring injury — he seemed to re-aggravate it in Game 4 — dating back to their first-round series versus Atlanta. Lowry hasn’t looked like himself this postseason so the six-time All-Star will take a seat on the bench. Lowry hinted at his possible absence in his post-game comments on Sunday night.

“Let’s put it this way, you don’t want to play with it,” Lowry told reporters. “But we’re in a situation where we’re in the playoffs, you know, we’re in a hostile environment. We’re in this together no matter what, and I’m trying to be out there for my guys no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is.”

"Let's put it this way, you don't want to play with it… …If you're asking whether if I'm gonna try to play, yes, I'll be trying to play Game 5." Kyle Lowry updates his injury status and recaps Game 4's loss in Philadelphia to tie the series.#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/L72r4JzVni — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) May 9, 2022

Obviously, the pain became too unbearable. Lowry has gone 3-for-14 from the field (0-for-8 from the three-point line) for six points in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He has only seen action in Game 3 and Game 4.

Sixers-Heat Update Injury Report

Lowry is the only player officially ruled out for Tuesday night’s game. The Heat listed six guys questionable on the latest injury report: Dewayne Dedmon (non-COVID illness), Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Caleb Maritn (left ankle sprain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain), Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation). Those injuries could open up the door for Duncan Robinson to finally get some minutes.

Meanwhile, the Sixers designated Joel Embiid (facial fracture; right thumb sprain) and Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Philadelphia has to keep listing Embiid injured on the report to avoid getting fined. He is expected to play in Game 5.