The Minivan is Rolling To Start the Sixers Season

A number of additions were made to the Philadelphia 76ers bench this offseason. However, one familiar name continues to keep a role carved out for him in the Sixers’ second unit. Through the season’s opening seven games, Georges Niang has played a notable role on the Sixers and has been given minutes beyond what many expected. The fan-favorite nicknamed “The Minivan” has proven his worth and shown impressive chemistry with both James Harden and Joel Embiiid.

So far this season, Niang is averaging 6.7 points and 1.6 rebounds in his 15.6 minutes of play per game. He has made his biggest impact beyond the three-point arc. The forward has shot 11 for 24 on long-range attempts this year which is a 45.8% rate. While this rate will likely fall some throughout the full season, Niang is a career 40.5% three-point shooter so high-level production has come to be expected.

Niang’s Pairing With Harden

Spacing has become the biggest focus in roster construction around Embiid and Harden. Both players are circled on opponents’ scouting reports and command an immense amount of defensive attention. Players like Niang are vital to keeping opponents from doubling the two stars. He also has shown to be capable of punishing teams when an open look is created due to the gravity of the stars.

The James Harden-Georges Niang pick-and-pop has been working so well already. If defenses switch, they'll often leave Harden with a mismatch to drive/iso against. If they try to trap or hedge and recover, Harden can make any pass in a flash and Niang won't hesitate to shoot. pic.twitter.com/LRQACoMt37 — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) March 9, 2022

Doc Rivers has especially been encouraged by Niang’s pairing with Harden. This praise dates back to last season. As Rivers put it in back in May, “It’s a good pairing. Georges, he separates, and that’s what we’re trying to get our other guys to do. A lot of our guys set picks and just turn. Georges sets picks and runs away,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

The effects of this have been seen already this year. In the 50:41 of game minutes that Niang and Harden have shared the court, the Sixers are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per 100 possessions. They also are attempting 6.5 more three-pointers than opponents per 100 possessions.

#Sixers Georges Niang on playing with James Harden: ‘It’s a dream come true’ pic.twitter.com/F7d3lmJMub — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) March 8, 2022

Sixers Need For Shooting

The Sixers have made it a goal to push the pace and increase their three-point rate this year. Philadelphia has ranked 23rd or worst in team three-point attempts in each of the last three seasons. They have not eclipsed the top 15 in three-point attempts per game since the 2017-18 season. Just last year the Sixers ranked 25th in the NBA with their 32.0 three-point attempts per game.

The impressive shooting ability and willingness to let it fly make Niang a key factor in improving on this. Last season Niang led the Sixers in three-point attempts per 36 minutes at 8.0 per game. This number also ranked 37th across the entire NBA. De’Anthony Melton will be stiff competition for leading in this category as he ranked 35th in the NBA with 8.1 three-point attempts per 36 minutes last year.

“He does a great job of making everybody look at him and then they forget about me and it’s been working. He’s a great player. He’s a basketball savant. He just finds crafty ways to get other guys involved and to score” -Georges Niang on James Harden

pic.twitter.com/LFr4tszqlQ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 5, 2022

Improvements in the pace of play and ball movement will go hand-in-hand with the growth in the Sixers’ three-point attempts. There has been an improved effort from the team in all of these areas during their last two victories. During the win over the Raptors, the Sixers shot 16-38 (42.1%) on three-point attempts. This has been the most attempts they have launched so far this year.

While he may lack on the defensive side of the ball and be limited athletically, the confidence and three-point shooting ability Niang possesses is a weapon on this Sixers roster. He is not perfect in every matchup, but his ability is necessary on this current team. Expect him to continue letting it fly and prove a valuable complementary player to the bigger stars as the season progresses.