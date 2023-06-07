Sixers Free Agent Expresses Desire to Play for Nick Nurse

Philadelphia 76ers free agent Georges Niang approves of the team’s latest coaching hire. On an appearance on “The Hoop Collective,” Niang praised Nurse’s abilities as a coach, going as far as calling him a “basketball savant.”

“Obviously, bringing in a guy that is a basketball savant, right?” Niang said. “He knows how to junk up games. He knows how to draw ATOs, run offense, and then junk defenses, and then how to play defense. He’s done a great job.”

Niang then referenced going up against Nurse during his days with his previous team, the Toronto Raptors, to illustrate how good of a coach Nurse is.

“His Toronto teams were always tough to guard, and they were always tough to score against. So I was extremely pleased to see that they hired him and that they’re moving in that direction.”

Niang then concluded by declaring his love for the Sixers and how he would like to play for Nurse if given the chance.

“I love being in Philadelphia. I love the organization, and, obviously, having Nick Nurse there is like he values smart players, and I feel like I kind of fit that realm, and I’d be excited to definitely play for him if that opportunity presents itself.”

Niang will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Georges Niang Predicted to Stay With Sixers

Niang is one of the several Sixers who will enter free agency this summer. Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire predicted how free agency will play out for each Sixer entering it. Though Carlin believes Niang could be expensive for the Sixers to keep, he believes Niang is staying with the team.

“Niang has expressed an interest in returning to the Sixers in free agency, but one has to wonder if he will fit Philadlephia’s price range. He did average 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.1% from deep in the 2022-23 season, so he is a nice piece to have off the bench and provide some scoring.

“Prediction: Stays,” Carlin wrote.

Writer Floats Georges Niang Going to Nets

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report floated the idea of Niang signing with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, acknowledging that Niang might be the best they can do with the mid-level exception they’ll have this summer.

“With the $5 million taxpayer MLE likely to be their top spending tool, it won’t be easy for the Nets to address their scoring needs.

“Georges Niang might be as good as it gets,” Hughes wrote.

Hughes explained that Niang’s ability to stay on the court, as well as his abilities as a floor-spacer, would make him someone the Nets could target.

“Perhaps a reserve heading into his age-30 season seems underwhelming, but Niang is a career 40.3 percent shooter from deep. He’s also durable, having logged at least 66 games in each of the last four years. Comfortable in the Utah Jazz’s motion-based “advantage” offense under Quin Snyder and the Philadelphia 76ers’ pick-and-roll heavy sets, Niang is a plug-and-play spacer who would improve the Nets’ 20th-ranked three-point accuracy after the All-Star break.”