Sixers’ New Stretch Four Breaks Down His Game & Fit With Embiid

He may not be the biggest get for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason — that distinction probably goes to two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond. Danny Green’s return is a big deal, too. Nevertheless, Georges Niang undoubtedly fills a need for Philly.

Last season, the Sixers connected on just 11.3 three-point shots per contest — a number that ranked 23rd league-wide. Although some of that is a byproduct of Doc Rivers’ system and an offense built around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the team definitely lacked some punch on the perimeter, particularly when Green and Seth Curry left the floor.

Niang’s shooting ability can help flip the script during those minutes. The Iowa State product has carved out a niche for himself as one of the Association’s best second-unit snipers. Over his last four seasons, he was a 41.1% three-point shooter from the power forward spot for the Utah Jazz.

On Friday, the 28-year-old — who just signed a two-year, $6.7 million deal to join the Sixers — spoke to the Philly media for the first time. In doing so, he broke down his skill set, his fit with the Sixers and what he expects from playing with Embiid.

“Uh… Amazing?” Niang on His Fit With Embiid





Play



76ers' Georges Niang introductory press conference | NBA Free Agency 2021 Georges Niang addresses the media after officially signing his two-year, $6.7 million deal with the Sixers. #Sixers #NBAFreeAgency » Get the latest news on NBC Sports Philadelphia: nbcsports.com/philadelphia/ » Download the MyTeams app: iOS: apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-sports-philadelphia/id427783832 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nbcsports.mobile.rsnlocalsports&hl=en_US NBC Sports Philadelphia serves Philly sports fans 24/7 with the latest news on the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and… 2021-08-06T18:37:03Z

While he has been firmly entrenched as a bench player, Niang knows full well the advantages of sharing the court with a star center. He did so to terrific effect with Rudy Gobert, one of the league’s best roll men and rim finishers, in Utah. In their 871 minutes on the floor together last season, the Jazz put up 117.0 points per 100 possessions and boasted a net rating of 19.9.

He could be similarly effective or better in shared minutes with Embiid, who is on another offensively and significantly more well-rounded than Gobert. Niang alluded to their new partnership during his introductory press conference.

“Uh… amazing?” he said when asked what playing off of Embiid could be like. “You’re playing with a big man that has to draw a double team every time or he’s scoring.”

Niang elaborated, breaking down the effect Embiid has on the game and his teammates.

“Whenever you have a dynamic offensive weapon that can score from the outside, get to the free-throw line, can punish the defender inside — it creates an opportunity for the defense to be in a rotation, and when the defense is in rotation, that’s him creating shots for other people by just being out on the floor,” he said.

“I’m extremely excited for that because Joel is a willing passer and he can dominate the game by scoring.”

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

On What He Brings Individually

While shooting is his calling card, Niang believes he has more to contribute for the Sixers.

“A big thing for me is, obviously, shooting is the thing that I do well,” he said. “But, obviously, when shots get taken away, being able to get in the lane and create for others and be a bigger body on defense. Obviously, at the four-spot, you need some size in this league so, obviously, bringing size and versatility being able to guard multiple positions, and creating when the shot isn’t there.”

“I’m not a one-dimensional just shooter,” he added. “If those things are taken away to be able to create for some other guys to attract the defense over to get other guys open looks…”

Athleticism has never been Niang’s calling card; his “Minivan” moniker is well-earned. And during the postseason, he couldn’t be counted on to hang with the bigger, faster, stronger frontcourt players Utah contended with during their second-round bout with the Clippers.

However, his effort level on both sides of the ball, his positional awareness and that three-point shot will be assets for the Sixers next season. And he’s happy to be part of the mix.

“Philly is a blue-collar sports town,” he said. “If you do it big here and win a championship, you’re taken care of forever. Along with that, obviously, the situation fits me. Shooting the ball is something that I do well and that’s something the Sixers expressed to me in what they wanted.”

READ NEXT: