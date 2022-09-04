Sixers Sharpshooter Spotted in Star-Studded Open Run

Since taking over in the Philadelphia 76ers front office, Daryl Morey has done all he can to surround Joel Embiid with as much shooting as possible. One of the many three-point specialists brought in over the years is Georges Niang.

After being cut from the Indiana Pacers and spending some time in the then D-League, Niang found his footing with the Utah Jazz. Part of why he carved out a role for himself was because of his super-efficient outside shooting at the forward position. In his last season before coming to Philly, he averaged 6.9 PPG while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc on four attempts per game.

Upon joining the Sixers, Niang had a career year. His 9.2 PPG was the highest total in a season, and he shot over 40% from deep for the fourth-straight season.

Like most players, Niang has spent the offseason fine-tuning his skills ahead of a fresh season. The 29-year-old was recently spotted at an open run that was littered with All-Star talent. Some of the guys in attendance were Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Paul George.

Georges Niang Will be Fighting Uphill Battle in 2023

This offseason, Daryl Morey bolstered the Sixers’ depth at the forward position. After Danny Green was traded away on draft night, he went and signed Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker in free agency.

While Niang was a consistent presence in Doc Rivers’ rotation last year, it might be an uphill battle for the sharpshooting forward in 2023. Between Tucker and Tobias Harris, there will likely be minimal minutes left over at power forward.

As long as Niang continues to knock down threes at a high clip, Rivers is sure to find time for him. With a star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden, having adequate floor spacing will be essential.

The biggest issue for Niang is his defense. Opponents have been able to target him in the past, which could become a growing issue. As an above-average, versatile defender, Tucker will always get the nod for more minutes.

It’s doubtful Niang disappears to the end of the bench in 2023, but he could see a slight dip in minutes going forward.

Matisse Thybulle Cracks Top Ten in 2019 Re-Draft

In recent years, the Sixers have done a tremendous job drafting late in the first round. Along with nabbing Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick in 2020, Matisse Thybulle landed in their laps at pick 20 a year prior.

Thybulle has his offensive limitations, but his impact on the other end of the floor more than makes up for it. The 25-year-old is coming off back-to-back seasons of All-Defense nominations while playing slightly over 20 minutes per game.

Now three years removed from being drafted, the people at Bleacher Report decided to re-pick this class knowing what we know now. In the do-over, Thybulle jumps up into the lottery at tenth overall.

It would be nice if Thybulle became more consistent from deep, but Defensive Player of the Year ability on the other end should make him a rotation player for years to come.

The defensive specialist appeared in 66 games last season and averaged 5.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.7 SPG, and 1.1 BPG.