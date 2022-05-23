HBO Show Savagely Clowns Sixers in Viral ‘Trust the Process’ Clip

The Philadelphia 76ers might need a new motto after another early playoff exit. “Trust the Process” just isn’t cutting it anymore, not after losing in the second round for the second straight year. The Sixers have failed to advance further than the Eastern Conference semifinals in four of the last five seasons.

And local fans and media aren’t the only ones taking notice. “Trust the Process” has turned into the butt of national jokes after a scene-stealing quote from a bartender on the HBO hit show “Hacks” went viral. In the episode, the two main characters — played by actresses Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder — are discussing how to handle a difficult situation and all the baggage that comes with it.

Einbinder goes on a rant about how the Sixers’ motto is a good philosophy for life: “like every game, win or lose, it’s just part of it.” Problem is, she can’t remember the name of the basketball team that chose to “Trust the Process.”

When the bartender returns to take their drink order, he tells them the team is the Philadephia 76ers. Which prompts Smart’s character to ask: “So, did it work? Did they win a championship?” And the bartender replies: “No, no. They blow it every year. They suck.”

Adam Sandler Announces Release Date for ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler’s new basketball movie “Hustle” is set to hit Netflix on June 8, according to the actor. The film is co-produced by LeBron James and stars Sandler as a down-on-his-luck scout for the Philadephia 76ers who recruits a raw prospect from Spain. It was shot in and around Philly with Meek Mill featured prominently on the soundtrack.

The movie includes buzz-worthy cameos from several NBA stars like Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Seth Curry, Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Boban Marjanović, and Kyle Lowry. But the highlight for Sandler was getting to meet Julius Erving, one of his childhood heroes. He had a poster of Dr. J in his room growing up.

“All of the guys did us such favors, so I don’t want to single anybody out, but I’m sure they all would agree that [working with] Julius Erving, with what he’s done for the game and what he did for all of us, was truly an honor,” Sandler told Entertainment Weekly. “Shaking hands with the guy, talking to him and laughing with him, was something that my father would have been baffled by. We talked about Dr. J a lot in my house, and I had a poster of him in my room growing up. He was a sweetheart, and I can’t thank him enough.

Lakers Still Interested in Doc Rivers?

Doc Rivers’ name wasn’t on a list of three potential candidates for the head-coaching gig with the Los Angeles Lakers. That doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t in the running. According to Marc Stein, the Lakers haven’t “abandoned hope” on Rivers heading out to California. The Sixers have publicly stated that Rivers will be back next season, but things can change.

Stein wrote: “Suspicions persist in league coaching circles that the Lakers have not completely abandoned hope that Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers becomes unexpectedly available — despite the recent insistence from Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey that Rivers will be back in Philly next season.”