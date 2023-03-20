Montrezl Harrell Makes Hilarious Offer to Joel Embiid as Sixers Role Shrinks

When the Philadelphia 76ers added then-free agent Montrezl Harrell at the end of the summer, the move was hailed as a shrewd, no-brainer signing. After Harrell is a former Sixth Man of the Year and has experience playing under Doc Rivers and with James Harden.

And to start the season, Harrell (at least on the stat sheet) looked safely locked in as Joel Embiid‘s backup at center.

But with the playoffs in sight, Harrell’s once-solid footing has slipped dramatically. Since the All-Star break (13 games), Harrell has appeared in just one game, for a whopping two minutes and 48 seconds.

But Harrell is still finding ways to keep things light in Philadelphia. Recently, he took to Twitter to humbly offer his services to Embiid, the current MVP frontrunner.

“Aye @JoelEmbiid you gone let me help you wit ur MVP speech I want to be like the hood translation version,” Harrell tweeted, along with a crying laughing emoji.

Harrell’s demotion to the fingers of Rivers’ rotation comes as little surprise, given recent comments from the Sixers’ front office.

Morey Leaves Harrell Out of Sixers’ Centers Rotation

Though Paul Reed has stepped up admirably recently for the Sixers, Phildelphia once again enters this postseason with real question marks at backup center.

And despite Embiid’s shaky injury history, the Sixers sat out the trade deadline’s center market, instead opting for adding Dewayne Dedmon via the buyout market. Between Dedmon, Harrell, Reed, and the occasional PJ Tucker stretch-five cameo, the Sixers figure to rely on a carousel of options at the five behind Embiid.

But one of those names might be on the outside looking in.

Speaking with the folks at the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast on February 22, Daryl Morey hinted at Philadelphia’s backup big rotation for the late-season stretch into the playoffs.

“We feel comfortable with PJ (Tucker) and Paul Reed and (Dewayne) Dedmon as our group,” Morey explained.

One name notably absent from the bunch: Montrezl Harrell. The Sixers’ backup big man owns a minus-4.4 differential this season, per Cleaning the Glass. His poor performances help explain the Sixers’ signing Dedmon for the rest of the season following the player’s buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

Harrell Voices Frustation with Lack of Playing Time

Harrell isn’t one to remain quiet when he feels slighted over time on the court.

Back in November, Harrell also found himself on the outside of the Sixers’ rotation, telling reporters after yet another coach’s decision DNP that he feels like he belongs on the floor.

“Of course, I wanna be out there on the floor. Of course, I wanna be in a position [of] something that’s consistent, but hey, it’s the game. I’ve been in the game for eight years. It’s just about coming in the game and doing what you’re supposed to when you’re name is called so really that’s all I do, man,” Harrell said.

Harrell has a lot riding on this season. The former Clippers big man essentially took a prove-it deal this summer; he owns a player-option next season. The more Harrell is relegated to the bench, the less likely it is that he earns a big paycheck down the road.

But Harrell also knows the game is about keeping one’s head down and doing their job when called upon.