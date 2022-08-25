Sixers Urged to Sign Former Heat Star in Proposed Move

When the Philadelphia 76ers were bounced from the second round of the playoffs for the fourth time in five years last season, one thing was painfully clear. The Sixers simply lacked the depth needed to compete deep into the postseason.

On a random Tuesday night in Sacramento, Philadelphia might be able to empty out the bench and rest its stars.

But as the playoffs progress, teams necessarily see their rotations dwindle in response to the stiffer competition and greater stakes. And by the Finals, teams are essentially running six-men units.

One area where that depth was seriously missed for the Sixers? Center.

And look, anyone trying to fill Embiid’s shoes is in a no-win situation. The big-man is a perennial MVP candidate who finished third in win shares last season (12), third in PER (31.2), and won the Scoring Title (30.6 points per game).

And when Embiid went down with a facial fracture during last year’s postseason, the team’s offense plummeted by 14 points per game.

Put simply, the Sixers need a capable backup to their star center. Which is why Bryan Toporek of Liberty Ballers identified free agent Hassan Whiteside as an ideal target for Philadelphia.

Whiteside Would Be ‘Ultimate Insurance Policy’

Sixers fans might remember Whiteside from his days in South Beach.

The former Marshall University big man played five seasons for the Heat, averaging 14.1 points on roughly 27 minutes of action per night. While Whiteside is no longer the starting-caliber player he was in Miami, he’s still found ways to contribute to playoff contenders.

Experience playing behind a big name starter? Check.

“On a per-minute basis,” explained Toporek, “Whiteside was one of the most productive big men in the league last season. While backing up Rudy Gobert on the Utah Jazz, he averaged 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in only 17.9 minutes per game.”

Top 15 two-man lineups in offensive rating, minimum 500 minutes played last season. pic.twitter.com/7cr2SZqX8Q — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 27, 2022

Worried about the influx of too much new talent? Don’t be.

“Whiteside also spent 320 possessions playing alongside [Danuel] House in Utah last season,” Toporek wrote, “Those lineups had a scorching offensive rating of 121.6 and outscored opponents by 10.1 points per 100 possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass.”

While Embiid put on a regular season clinic in terms of health, the Sixers need a stable and reliable backup. And as Toporek proclaimed, few insurance policies are as nice as Whiteside.

“Whiteside would be the ultimate insurance policy. He could be a spot starter if Embiid missed extended time, and the Sixers could rely on him as a backup if [Paul] Reed and/or [Charles] Bassey struggle in certain matchups,” Toporek concluded.

What About Charles Bassey and Paul Reed?

Detractors to signing Whiteside would likely point to the fact that the Sixers currently have rostered two backup bigs in Reed and Bassey. Fair enough.

But while Tyrese Maxey might expect a big season from Paul Reed, the Sixers need bodies they can rely on during the regular season and come playoff time.

Joel Embiid is the first player since Karl Malone to average 30 PPG and 11 RPG💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/qbhwGgmgxk — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) August 22, 2022

And the Sixers aren’t in the business of waiting around for their fringe young talent to develop. Their window to win is now and it might be shrinking fast.

“Then again,” Toperek mused, “the Sixers might not have the luxury of waiting for Reed and Bassey to get up to speed. They’re firmly in win-now mode with Harden heading into his mid-30s and Embiid smack dab in the middle of his prime.”

With PJ Tucker and James Harden, the Sixers have gone all in on seasoned vets. And they need a backup that fits that mold. The team would have to make some moves on the roster to sign the free agent, but it could be worth the move.