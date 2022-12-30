Hawks’ $215 Million Stud ‘Someone to Watch’ as Sixers Eye Roster Upgrades

The Philadelphia 76ers are ending 2022 with a head of steam. Though the momentum cooled just a bit after a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards, the Sixers are just half a game out of fourth place in a crowded Eastern Conference.

But if Philadelphia is going to compete with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics come playoff time, the Sixers could stand to improve in a few areas. Once upon a time, that area would have been forward, with Tobias Harris’ contract a black eye on the salary sheet.

Though Harris has played better of late, the Sixers might still be looking for an upgrade, with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reporting that Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is a name to keep an eye on.

“John Collins is someone to watch, they kicked the tires on a potential move there, though nothing came of it,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “But that is the kind of thing where now they know the parameters, they know what would be required to make a deal happen if they change course.”

This isn’t the first time Collins and the Sixers have been linked. As Philadelphia looked to find a new home for Ben Simmons last year, Collins’ name was mentioned in trade discussions.

But whether Collins fits in Philadelphia is another story altogether.

Is Collins a Better Fit Over Harris?

There’s quite a bit about Collins to like from the Sixers’ perspective. Though, as Liberty Ballers’ Harrison Grimm pointed out, there’s also a major downside.

“Collins is a talented player, capable of hitting some outside shots and providing a huge burst of athleticism for above-the-rim highlight plays. He’d be good fit alongside Harden in the pick-and-roll. However, Collins has had a major down year in perimeter shooting — logging a measly 21.9 percent from three.”

If Philadelphia traded for Collins, it would be banking that his career 36% from deep is re-discoverable as the forward is shooting an ugly 23.5% from three this season.

The last thing Philadelphia needs is another paint-clogging presence after the Sixers finally moved away from Ben Simmons last year.

Joel Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer, takes over New York on Christmas with 35 points Sixers have won 8 straight pic.twitter.com/iRPKQhfydG — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 25, 2022

Harris, on the other hand, has blossomed into a decent three-point threat. His shooting stroke has eluded him of late (13% from three over his last three games) but was up to 58% from three between December 2-21. With Maxey coming back as a downhill threat, the Sixers could use even more floor spacing to let its star guard shine.

Plus, adding Collins means pairing Embiid with a player he’s struggled to get along with in the past.

Embiid and Collins Have Historic Rivalry

To say the Sixers and Hawks have history is an understatement. Back in 2021, the Hawks knocked Philadelphia out of the playoffs, in part from seriously questionable play from Ben Simmons down the stretch.

But the beef between Collins and Embiid goes back deeper. In that same series, Collins jammed all over Embiid, even though the latter was known for usually winning his matchups with the Hawks forward.

Nobody could stop Joel Embiid last night (especially John Collins) pic.twitter.com/rgka3ppB9C — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) February 25, 2020

JOHN COLLINS DUNKS ALL OVER EMBIID 🤯 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/qpSIn0l5dX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2021

It wouldn’t be the first time the Sixers brought in an Embiid enemy to the home team. Last season, the Sixers added Andre Drummond, who Embiid also had a history with. And this season, Montrezl Harrell was added to the fold, despite a similar backstory.