2 Contenders Emerge as James Harden Suitors After Opt-In: Report

James Harden shocked the masses when it was revealed that he had opted into his current contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in the hopes of an eventual trade. Following his original report that Harden had opted in with the Sixers looking to trade him, NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed which two teams have emerged as suitors for Harden.

“When you look at the landscape around the league, the Clippers and Heat are expected to emerge in this process for Harden, I’m told. Teams across the league that I’ve spoken to understand a player like Harden and his caliber will likely reach a preferred destination,” Charania said.

“The Clippers and Heat are expected to emerge in this process for (James) Harden, I’m told. Teams across the league understand a player like Harden will likely reach a preferred destination…” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania updates us on James Harden. pic.twitter.com/HpxYR6aRMW — The Rally (@TheRally) June 29, 2023

Ever since they paired up Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers have long wanted a point guard who could handle the bulk of the playmaking duties. Even at 34 years old, Harden remains one of the best in that department, though it would be difficult to gauge what the Sixers would get in return from the Clippers in a deal like that.

The Heat are coming off their second finals in the last four seasons and could use another hybrid scorer/ballhandler to help them build off one of the best Cinderella runs in NBA history.

Sixers Did Not See Long-Term Future With James Harden

Despite the prospect of potentially losing Harden for nothing, Charnia revealed in his original report that they were not interested in committing long-term to Harden.

“The 76ers made it clear throughout the process that the franchise did not see a long-term future with Harden, sources said.”

For two straight postseasons, Harden has failed to show up when the Sixers needed him the most, which is not a good sign considering their desire for a title as well as Harden only continuing to age year by year.

The question will be how the Sixers can salvage the situation since Harden is now on an expiring contract and decides where he wants to go. While he didn’t leave the Sixers in the dust, it’s not likely that his inevitable trade will net the Sixers a desirable return package.

Rockets Want Fred VanVleet Over James Harden

While confirming that Harden was opting into his contract with the intention of getting traded, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden was interested in reuniting with the Houston Rockets, but the Rockets have turned their focus to Fred VanVleet.

“Harden had an interest in a reunion with the Rockets — who are flush with $64 million in salary cap space — but their guard focus has increasingly been on pursuing Toronto Raptors free agent Fred VanVleet,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Though VanVleet does not have the reputation that Harden does as a player, he is younger at 29 years old compared to Harden, who is turning 34 in August. Also, his addition wouldn’t suddenly bring lofty expectations to the Rockets like Harden would if the Rockets wanted a reunion. The Rockets’ reported interest in Harden never made total sense knowing that they’re team is full of young players whos careers have just started.

Wojnarowski added that “Harden is hopeful of finding his way to a contending team in a trade scenario.”