Philly Sports Talker Calls Out Sixers Star’s ‘Illness’

The Philadelphia 76ers may be without their top star tonight as Ben Simmons is dealing with an illness. It’s not related to COVID-19 but a certain Philly radio host had an interesting take.

Simmons is officially listed as questionable on the Sixers injury report. SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin clapped hard at Simmons by accusing the starting point guard of having a curious case of “Steph Curry-itis.” The Golden State Warriors All-Star guard is also questionable after tweaking his ankle.

Ben Simmons is questionable for tonight’s #Sixers game vs. the #goldenstatewarriors with an illness. Just wondering if the illness is Steph Curry-itis. Just wondering? Didn’t have to guard him earlier this season in GS when Curry was out with injury. — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) April 19, 2021

As Eskin noted, Curry missed the first meeting this season between the two teams with a tailbone injury. Curry is 3-1 all-time versus Simmons, averaging 31.5 points per game to Simmons’ 21.8 in those contests.

Curry has been playing at an MVP level of late, unfortunately the ankle injury might limit him from renewing his rivalry with Simmons. The 24-year-old has been making his case for Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s been a monster defensively all season,” teammate Joel Embiid said of Simmons. “He deserves it. The way he guards every player on the floor — the best players, best perimeter players on the opposing team every single night — he’s been bringing it. Yes, I really do think he should be the Defensive Player of the Year.”

In April, Steph Curry is shooting a higher percentage on stepback threes (59.3%) than Ben Simmons is in the restricted area (59.2%). pic.twitter.com/bDTCDC5VPA — Paul Headley NBA (@PaulHeadleyNBA) April 19, 2021

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Sixers List 5 Players Questionable vs. Warriors

In addition to Curry and Simmons possibly missing Monday’s game, the Sixers are looking at game-time decisions on four other players: Dwight Howard, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, George Hill.

#sixers afternoon injury report has the following players listed as questionable:

– Ben Simmons (illness)

– Dwight Howard (left knee soreness)

– George Hill (right thumb)

– Tobias Harris (right knee soreness)

– Seth Curry (left hip flexor tightness Also:

– Steph Curry (ankle) — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) April 19, 2021

Hill is still waiting to make his Sixers debut after coming over from Oklahoma City in a deadline deal. The veteran shooter hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 24 after undergoing preventative thumb surgery.

“I had that same injury, and that’s not anything you mess around with,” Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said. “Just one whack — you may not get injured — but the pain is excruciating because your nerves are so raw. We’re going to try to be as tentative as possible with this injury.”

All Aboard the Joel Embiid MVP Train

To call Embiid’s latest stretch historic might be downplaying history. He’s been dominant, a flat-out bully who impacts the game in so many ways. Outside the paint, inside the paint, on the free-throw line, and with his mental mind games. The MVP train is filling up fast, but there’s always room for more passengers.

The impact of international basketball in one tweet! …Embiid is MVP though 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/DJrTYwqYja — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) April 18, 2021

His newest teammate Anthony Tolliver flashed re-posted an impressive Twitter graphic in support of Embiid after Friday night’s big win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I don’t think teams really know what to do when guarding him,” Simmons said. “I think he’s clearly the MVP this season. He’s been so dominant and consistent this whole year, and he’s been healthy which has been great for us. So, I don’t know how to stop him.”

Embiid has averaged 37.0 points in three straight games, the first Sixers play to do that since Allen Iverson. Incredible.