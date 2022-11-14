Ja Morant, NBA Stars React to Joel Embiid’s Monstrous Performance

For the time being, Joel Embiid is at the top of the NBA world. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar broke a variety of records with his 59-point performance in which he scored 26 of the team’s 27 fourth-quarter points. This heroic performance was necessary for the Sixers to pick up the win which moved the team to 7-7 on the season. Embiid had the entire fan base in awe as he masterfully controlled both sides of the court en route to the win. The superstar was still not satisfied with his historic performance and stated after the game, “I got a long way to go so. Got a lot more to accomplish.”

NBA Stars React

While Embiid may not be fully satisfied with his performance, it caught the attention of the rest of the NBA. Ja Morant was quick to give his reaction and tweeted:

57 out of 103 is crayo 😂😮‍💨🔥 https://t.co/i4szg1dloR — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 14, 2022

Trae Young, whom the Sixers faced off with the night prior with Embiid pouring in 42 points, also praised the superstar online.

Joel went F^*%*ng 🥜’s!! OMG https://t.co/rkYptY8PBE — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 14, 2022

Even Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles got in on the fun. The standout corner has played a notable part in the growth in connectivity of Philly sports which include players in each organization attending each other’s games. Slay handed an interception ball to James Harden just a few weeks ago as Harden attended the Eagles’ Monday Night Victory over the Vikings in Week 2. Slay hinted at his own desire for a souvenir when taking to Twitter during Embiid’s impressive performance.

Sixers Outlook Moving Forward

The Sixers have climbed back to .500 on the season and have moved back up to 6th place in the Eastern Conference. Considering their slow start to the season this is a great sign. There has been a notable improvement on both sides of the ball and, despite starting the season in the bottom 10 in each category, the Sixers now rank 15th in offensive rating and 5th in defensive rating.

Coming into the season Embiid and the Sixers spoke on the defensive emphasis they intended to have. The goal was set on media day when Embiid stated, “Our focus is on defense. We aim to be the best defensive team in the league. That’s gonna take all of us. I’ve gotta get back to not waiting until the fourth [quarter] to be that guy. Doing it all game. … We’ve got the pieces.”

As crazy as it may seem, Embiid’s defensive performance may have been more impressive than the 59 points he tallied against the Jazz. His seven blocks tied a career-high and his presence in the paint changed the game. The defensive ability of Embiid has always been a distinguishing quality when comparing him to other NBA superstars. However, this has not been put on display to start this season. His seeming disinterest on this side of the floor at times has been frustrating especially considering the goal that he had laid out prior to the season. This was far from the case in the previous matchup as Embiid put forth a defensive effort about as dominant as it could have possibly been.

Every bucket, block, & assist of Joel Embiid’s all-time performance… to the tune of 1 2 3 4 5 Sixers pic.twitter.com/DX1G9hG2N8 — NBA University (@NBA_University) November 14, 2022

The whispers of concerns surrounding Embiid’s health or fitness to start the season can now be shut down. The superstar accounted for 56.7% of the Sixers’ points on his own while also adding 8 assists, 11 rebounds, and a spectacular defensive effort. The big man will continue to carry an additional burden while James Harden remains out with his right foot injury. Embiid will do his best to keep the Sixers afloat with Harden out, and the duo can take this franchise to new heights once the point guard returns. For the time being it is totally fine to reflect on Embiid’s special performance, but there are bigger things on the horizon for the Sixers organization.