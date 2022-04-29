Sixers Take Final Jab at Drake Following Series Win vs. Raptors

It may have taken longer than expected, but the Philadelphia 76ers are moving on to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Thanks to a strong showing from their stars, they were able to win Game 6 in dominant fashion.

Given the history between these two teams, it brought an added intensity to the series. Joel Embiid and hip-hop artist Drake shared words constantly during the final games. In the end, it would be the Sixers who had the last laugh.

Since Drake poked fun at Embiid after Toronto’s win in Game 4, he was due for some payback. Once Game 6 concluded, the Sixers’ social media team decided to have some fun at his expense. Multiple posts were made poking fun at Drake’s lyrics and old album covers.

running through The 6 with my woes. pic.twitter.com/22d0MOR8oN — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 29, 2022

Even after his team got sent home, Drake still had jokes for Embiid. He caught up will the All-Star center after the game and let him know he’s rooting for former Raptor Kyle Lowry in round two against Philly.

“Now y’all about to get swept.” Drake rooting for Lowry and Heat against 76ers. 🤣🤣 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/2I46dfIUjK — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 29, 2022

Sixers Feeling Good After Win

Despite the theatrics, the Sixers appear to be feeling good after their series-clinching win. Many were waiting to see if history was in the making, but they made sure it never got that far.

Once the dust settled from Game 6, Tobias Harris and Paul Reed decided to have some fun with the fans on Twitter. Harris responded to a fan who posted a bizarre meme regarding the series a few days prior.

Need evidence that she is free and safe. https://t.co/if49vnHGCz — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 29, 2022

If any player should be amped up, it’s Reed. Doc Rivers shocked many by going with the second-round pick at backup center, and he performed well in his role. Reed gave huge minutes in the decisive Game 6 win, tallying nine points and four rebounds on stellar 4-for-5 shooting. The former G-League MVP kept it simple when posting his thoughts about the Sixers advancing in the postseason.

Round 2 baby LFG😆😆😆 — Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) April 29, 2022

Is This The End For Paul Reed?

Looking ahead to round two against Miami, we might see a slight rotation tweak from Doc Rivers. After not playing DeAndre Jordan against the Raptors, the veteran big man will likely be returning to action. Jordan’s expected re-entry into the rotation begs the question if we’ve seen the last of Reed in these playoffs.

To put it simply, Rivers should continue to roll out Reed in small bursts. While Miami’s frontcourt is a bit bigger, they are still a hard-nosed and physical team. Based on what we saw from Jordan in the regular season, he might not have enough in the tank for this kind of matchup.

There is nothing flashy about Reed’s game, but he brings much-needed energy to the lineup. Having someone out there who will defend and rebound with tenacity is essential for a series like this. Miami is not going to make like easy for the Sixers, and Reed is not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Being one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams, they’ll likely target a young player like Reed. Rivers will have to keep a short leash with him, but by no means should he move away from him completely moving forward.