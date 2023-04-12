Jaden Springer Speaks Out After Breakout 76ers Game Versus Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers are once again playoff-bound behind an MVP-worthy season from Joel Embiid and equally strong play from Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

But with the playoffs already clinched, the Sixers trotted out a slew of role players and G-Leaguers as the season wound down over the weekend. That includes Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung and second-year guard Jaden Springer.

Against the Hawks last week, Springer erupted for 19 points, by far the highest mark on the floor as a Sixer. After the game, Springer didn’t hold back his emotion.

“It was great, man,” Springer said, per USA Today’s Sixers Wire. “Everything I wanted coming in here, being able to play and compete and go out there against other top talent. Can’t ask for much more.”

Performances like this work wonder for a young player’s aggressiveness, Springer included.

“I would probably say I gained a little confidence I guess,” he added. “I really haven’t took too much into it. I feel like this whole year my confidence has been growing. Just throughout playing in the G just leading up to this moment, I feel like it’s been growing continuously.”

Springer missed most of Philly’s season finale against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained ankle.

Mac McClung Sounds Off on Sixers Run

As mentioned, Springer wasn’t the only one to get some run as the season wound down. McClung, for his part, put together a solid final game for Philly, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists against the Nets.

“Just a blessing, really,” McClung said, via USA Today’s Sixers Wire. “I feel like we were down in Wilmington for so long. It’s hard work down there and it’s a great opportunity for us to get come up here and really just kind of like a reward for all the hard work we’ve done, and really, thanks to coach for letting us play, man. I had the best time out there for us.”

It’s been something of a triumphant season for McClung. Over the All-Star Break, McClung became the first G-League player to win the Slam Dunk contest, earning him praise from across the league, including LeBron James.

Tobias Harris Praises Jaden Springer

It’s unlikely that Springer and McClung feature much in the Sixers’ postseason, even despite each’s strong play down the stretch. But the two have clearly endeared themselves to the team, with Tobias Harris praising Springer’s willingness to grow and learn.

“He’s such a good kid in terms of just being a sponge to learn,” Harris told Sixers Wire. “I think on a team like we have is tough just because of all the guys that we have in talent, but every time he comes back up from the G League or at practices watching him in the low-minute group and stuff like that, he’s continuing to get better.”

Perhaps year three sees Springer earn more time off the bench for Philadelphia. Already a defensive stud, his offensive game has been a work in progress for much of the season and hampered his ability to get time on the pro level.

The Sixers take on the Nets this Saturday.