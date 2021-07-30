NBA Draft: Sixers Nab Freshman Standout With 28th Pick

There was talk leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft that the Philadelphia 76ers were considering trading their first-round pick for something that could help them more immediately. As it stands, though, the Sixers look to have hung onto the selection, bolstering their backcourt in the process.

With the 28th overall pick in the draft, the Sixers selected Tennessee combo guard Jaden Springer. The 18-year-old was one of the youngest players in the draft, having played just one season in Knoxville.

In 25 games with the Volunteers in 2020-21 (15 starts), the 6-foot-4 Springer averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest. He also connected on 43.5% of his triples, but attempted only 1.8 per game. He was an 81.0% free-throw shooter.

His father, Gary Springer, was a sixth-round pick of the Sixers back in 1984 after starring at Iona. However, he never suited up for Philly — or played professionally at all — due to a knee injury.

