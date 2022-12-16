Young Sixers Guard Opens Up on Struggles of Cracking Roster

On Thursday, July 29th, 2021 the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick in the NBA draft. Since this time, the 6’4″ guard has played just 17 total minutes at the NBA level. The Sixers were aware he would be a project when selecting him, but the eye-popping athleticism, NBA-ready defense, and being just 18 years old motivated them to make the pick. Now a season and a half later in which Springer seemingly makes the drive back from the Delaware Blue Coats to Philadelphia to sit on the Sixers’ bench every night, impatience is beginning to grow. This is within Springer and Sixers fans alike who are each desperate to see what he can do at the NBA level.

While speaking with Ky Carlin of SixersWire, Springer himself opened up on the frustrations. As he put it, “Ima be honest, that’s tough sometimes, but just remembering that everything’s a process. I’m working toward something, so I can’t get caught up in the moment. I just keep trusting in my work. I know it’s gonna pay off.”

A very Jaden Springer-esque sequence from Jaden Springer pic.twitter.com/afqAoYpRnt — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) May 26, 2021

Springer’s Time in the G League

In the 19 games he spent during the G League regular season last year, Springer averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The most discouraging sign was in his shooting as he shot just 46.4% from the floor, 24.1% from beyond the three-point arc, and 65.1% at the free-throw line. This was especially a concern considering during his lone year at Tennessee he shot 43.5% from beyond the three-point arc and 81% at the charity stripe.

With a full season in which he has had a chance to get comfortable, there have been some subtle signs of improvement. Through the first four games he has played with the Blue Coats, Springer has averaged 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Most notably he is connecting on 35.7% from beyond the three-point arc and making 90% of his free throws. Beyond the stats, there seems to be a growth in his composure on the court that was not the case last year. He is playing at a much more comfortable pace and seeming newfound confidence that was not the case as a rookie.

Ja Morant was loving this CLUTCH block from Jaden Springer 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rumI0oSmpT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2022

Springer’s NBA Outlook

Many were frustrated not to get an on-court look at Springer during the shorthanded stretch. The Sixers were desperate for guard help with both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey out. Unfortunately, Springer was also on the lengthy injury report due to a quad strain and was unable to get his chance.

Despite the seeming uncertain path, Springer has done an impressive job staying positive. As he put it, “I really take it like I take everything else. Just go in there and attack it. Look at it as an opportunity to go and get better. That’s how I take every day out here,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

There is still plenty for him to improve on to become the well-rounded NBA player the Sixers hope he can be. The Sixers showed faith in the now 20-year-old by guaranteeing his contract for next season already. He will always make his biggest impact on the defensive end and likely could hold up on this side of the court at the NBA level at the moment. Springer recently received a brief opportunity during the Sixers’ blowout victory over the Kings and produced an eye-popping defensive play.

JADEN SPRINGER UNLEASHED pic.twitter.com/miRZjsycs0 — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) December 14, 2022

While it has not been an easy path for Springer to get minutes considering the Sixers’ win-now intentions, his long-term NBA outlook is still extremely positive. For the time being, Springer must continue to keep his head down and grind and be ready for the opportunities whenever they may come. Whether it is on the Sixers or another team due to a trade, count on him to be a productive NBA player just a few years down the line.